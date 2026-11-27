Tongwei and Rezolv Energy recently signed an agreement to supply 846 MW of Tongwei TNC 3.0 modules for Dama Solar in Romania, set to become one of Europe's largest single-site solar plants. The project will have an installed capacity of 1.36 GWp and is expected to generate around 1,800 GWh of electricity a year once operational, making it a major addition to Romania's renewable power supply. The agreement was signed during a visit to Tongwei by senior representatives from Actis and Rezolv Energy, including Rezolv Energy CEO Alastair Hammond. Liu Shuqi, Chairwoman and CEO of Tongwei Co., Ltd., ...

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