Tongwei signs 846 MW module deal for Romania's Dama Solar project

The agreement brings Tongwei's TNC 3.0 modules to Romania's 1.36 GWp Dama Solar development, which is expected to generate around 1,800 GWh of electricity annually.

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tongwei and Rezolv Energy recently signed an agreement to supply 846 MW of Tongwei TNC 3.0 modules for Dama Solar in Romania, set to become one of Europe's largest single-site solar plants.

The project will have an installed capacity of 1.36 GWp and is expected to generate around 1,800 GWh of electricity a year once operational, making it a major addition to Romania's renewable power supply.

The agreement was signed during a visit to Tongwei by senior representatives from Actis and Rezolv Energy, including Rezolv Energy CEO Alastair Hammond. Liu Shuqi, Chairwoman and CEO of Tongwei Co., Ltd., welcomed the delegation. Discussions covered the project's strategic planning and developments in Europe's renewable energy market.

What it takes to power a gigawatt-scale project

Tongwei is a global leader in high-purity polysilicon and solar cells, with an integrated photovoltaic business spanning silicon production, cell and module manufacturing, and solar power plant development. The partner on the Dama Solar project, Rezolv Energy, is an independent renewable energy producer established by Actis in 2022, focusing on project development and long-term operation across Central and Southeastern Europe.

Located in Arad County in western Romania, Dama Solar's scale and long operating life place higher demands on module efficiency, environmental adaptability and long-term reliability.

To meet these requirements, the project will use Tongwei's TNC 3.0 modules. Combining advanced solar cell technology with a quarter-cut cell design, the modules deliver high power output while supporting operational reliability and stable electricity generation over the long term.

Alongside module technology, Tongwei's vertically integrated manufacturing system supports quality management throughout production. The company is organising production and coordinating supply in line with Dama Solar's requirements to support the implementation of the 846 MW agreement.

"We will draw on our integrated manufacturing system to strengthen coordination with our partners across technology, supply and project execution, supporting Europe's energy transition with high-efficiency, reliable products and professional services," said Liu Shuqi, Chairwoman and CEO of Tongwei Co., Ltd.

From agreement to delivery

The first truckload of modules for Dama Solar has departed Tongwei's Nantong manufacturing facility, marking the start of deliveries under the agreement.

Dama Solar adds to Tongwei's utility-scale solar business in Europe and its work with international infrastructure investors and renewable energy developers. The project combines the partners' expertise in renewable energy development, manufacturing and supply.

Tongwei will continue to support clean-energy projects worldwide with reliable products, advanced manufacturing capabilities and a global service network, helping advance the transition to sustainable energy.

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