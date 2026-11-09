A research group led by Chinese polysilicon and solar module manufacturer Tongwei has developed a tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell featuring an emitter with higher sheet resistance in a bid to reduce recombination losses, improve surface passivation and increase power conversion efficiency. "In our work, a non-destructive photoresist-based etching process was used to form a selective emitter structure for TOPCon solar cells," corresponding author Xiajie Meng told pv magazine. "The structure features a sheet resistance as high as 1,600 O/sq - to the best of our knowledge, the ...

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