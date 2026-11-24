Chinese PV manufacturer Tongwei unveiled its High-Capacity-Credit PV system-level solution on Nov. 18 at the ninth International Photovoltaic and Energy Storage Industry Conference in Chengdu, China. The proposed system increases DC-side PV capacity to at least twice its original level while retaining the existing grid connection capacity. Battery storage absorbs surplus electricity when solar generation exceeds the plant's export limit and discharges when PV output falls or demand rises, extending operating hours and shifting generation toward periods of higher electricity demand. The approach ...

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