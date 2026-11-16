JA Launches Same-Origin Solar and Storage Ecosystem in Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JA unveiled its Same-Origin Solar and Storage Ecosystem at the "ORIGIN - JA Solar & Storage Ecosystem Launch" event in Chengdu, bringing together representatives from industry associations, research institutions, customers and certification bodies.

Guided by JA's Same-Origin PV and Storage Integration approach, the ecosystem aligns solar, energy storage, intelligent energy management and customer service from the outset, rather than bringing separately developed products together later.

In his opening address, JA President Yang Aiqing said closer solar and storage integration is a natural next step as both industries mature. Customers need more than high-performing equipment: they need reliable, easy-to-manage energy systems designed around their needs. Starting with customer value can reduce coordination costs and improve overall outcomes.

Liu Shuo, President of JA's Brand & Marketing Center, noted that excellent solar modules and storage equipment do not automatically make an excellent system. Compatibility, dispatch and accountability must be addressed at the design stage. Drawing on 21 years of PV manufacturing experience, JA has framed its approach around Origin, Synergy and Convergence, connecting joint R&D, coordinated operations, joint pre-commissioning before shipment and unified service.

Guo Yafei, Co-President of JA's Regional Operations Center, outlined three core capabilities: unified control and dispatch, coordinated green power management and unified service. Underpinned by a three-generation R&D model, these capabilities bring together a unified hardware architecture, software platform and commissioning process.

JA estimates that, compared with separately assembled systems, its approach can improve system efficiency by 2-3%, shorten deployment and commissioning time by 20-30%, reduce lifecycle project management costs by 30% and lower operation and maintenance costs by 10-20%.

JA ESS also unveiled solutions built on Same-Origin PV and Storage Integration, combining JA-developed products with cloud-, edge- and device-level intelligence. They address eight application areas: AI data centers, utility-scale projects, commercial and industrial facilities, agriculture, integrated solar-storage-charging systems, grid-connected and off-grid microgrids, mining and residential energy.

JA highlighted deployments in Italy, northwestern China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Inner Mongolia. For a typical commercial and industrial project, JA's modeling indicates a 28.3% shorter payback period and a 36.5% increase in internal rate of return (IRR).

Bai Yiqi of TÜV Rheinland Greater China outlined plans to develop standards for verifying the value of integrated solar and storage systems, covering plant-level performance, system coordination, lifecycle reliability and asset value, as well as a joint white paper with JA.

At the industry roundtable, participants called for a shift from connecting individual devices to designing and managing integrated systems, supported by shared objectives, clear accountability and consistent evaluation standards.

Looking ahead, JA plans to bring its Same-Origin Solar and Storage Ecosystem to more than 180 countries and regions through a network of over 5,000 partners, helping customers achieve more efficient, reliable and measurable clean energy benefits.

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