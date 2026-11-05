China-headquartered solar manufacturer JA made the Australian debut of its HyperGen Pro solar module and JA ESS 125 kW / 261 kWh liquid-cooled commercial and industrial (C&I) battery energy storage system at All Energy Australia 2026. Designed for the Australian market, the HyperGen Pro features a 1,762 mm module format. The white variant delivers up to 510 W of power output at a maximum efficiency of 25.5%, while the all-black version offers up to 505 W at 25.3% efficiency. The HyperGen Pro is based on JA 's Hycium n-type back-contact cell technology, which positions all electrodes on the rear ...

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