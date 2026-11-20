JA ESS launches in-house battery passport platform to support EU compliance

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JA ESS has launched an in-house battery passport platform designed to support lifecycle information management and help businesses prepare for upcoming EU requirements. The platform is hosted in the company's own cloud environment, giving its team direct responsibility for data policies, access permissions and future updates.

Under the EU Batteries Regulation, battery passports will be required from 18 February 2027 for light means of transport (LMT) batteries, electric vehicle batteries and industrial batteries with a capacity greater than 2 kWh placed on the market or put into service. Further requirements will follow.

A battery passport is a digital record linked to an individual physical battery. A QR code and a unique identifier based on the ISO/IEC 15459 series connect the record to the battery and provide access to information across its lifecycle. This can include product identity, material composition, carbon footprint, recycled content, performance and durability, state of health, supply chain due diligence and end-of-life treatment. Together, these data points support consistent information management from product identification through end of life.

For manufacturers, the challenge is not simply creating a QR code. Data must be traceable to its source, kept current and made accessible in line with regulatory and business requirements. Companies also need to manage access to sensitive information and account for rules on cross-border data transfers and trade secrets. This balance is especially relevant for businesses operating across multiple markets. When companies rely on a third-party platform, its functions, data-field access and interoperability may be shaped by the provider's configuration and service model.

JA ESS developed the platform in-house and hosts it in its own cloud environment. The platform's data policies, access permissions and future updates are managed by JA ESS's in-house team. It supports EU requirements for data access, presentation and updates while giving JA ESS greater oversight of data management. The platform can also evolve as regulatory requirements develop and practical applications provide further experience.

JA ESS is the energy storage business unit under the master brand JA. As a key part of JA's energy storage strategy, JA ESS serves diverse FTM and BTM applications with safe, efficient, intelligent and customized solutions for utility-scale, C&I and residential markets.

For more information, please visit www.jasolr.com/ess.

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