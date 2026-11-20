JA Invited to APEC CEO Summit 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 APEC CEO Summit was held in Shenzhen from November 17 to 18, bringing together over 2,000 government and business representatives from 21 APEC member economies. Attendees at the summit discussed the new landscape of the Asia-Pacific economy and opportunities for cooperation. Jin Junhui, Director of JA and Chairman of JA ESS, attended the summit as a representative of China's clean energy industry.

This year's APEC meeting in Shenzhen was themed "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together," with Openness, Innovation and Cooperation as its three priorities. These three pillars not only capture the proven experience of Asia-Pacific economic development, but also guide JA's global growth path.

Openness is the lifeline of Asia-Pacific cooperation, and a benchmark for JA's globalization. For more than two decades, JA's products have been deployed in over 180 countries and regions worldwide, supported by eight overseas regional operation centers. The Asia-Pacific region stands as a key market in JA's global footprint.

Innovation is the core driver of global economic growth. Multiple APEC member economies have announced carbon neutrality targets, opening a new frontier for economic and trade collaboration. On this track, JA has advanced a parallel dual-technology roadmap: both its TOPCon and BC have set efficiency records. By delivering products with higher conversion efficiency and lower levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) to more economies, JA is providing tangible momentum for the global green transition.

Asia-Pacific economic cooperation is never a zero-sum game. It is a development platform where parties achieve mutual growth and win-win outcomes. In the Asia-Pacific market, JA's cooperation models continue to evolve: from supply chain synergy at its Vietnam manufacturing base, to tripartite cross-sector collaboration on a project in South Korea, and deep, long-term market engagement in Indonesia. The forms of cooperation continue to change, but the win-win core remains.

Building on the momentum from the Shenzhen summit, JA will continue to engage with the Asia-Pacific region through openness, drive transformation through innovation, and build a shared future through cooperation. The company will further advance the adoption of clean energy across more economies, empowering industries worldwide with reliable green power.

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