Jinko Holdings Limited (NYSE: JKS), formerly JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., said that its corporate name change has taken effect following shareholder approval. The company's New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol, JKS, remains unchanged. Jinko said the new name reflects its transition from a solar manufacturing holding company to a diversified investment holding platform. The company will retain its controlling interest in Shanghai-listed Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. (SSE: 688223) as its industrial foundation while expanding strategic investments in artificial intelligence, advanced materials, commercial ...

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