Componenta Corporation: Inside information, positive profit warning: Componenta refines its result guidance

22.10.2026 11:05:09 EEST | Componenta Oyj | Inside information

Componenta Corporation, Inside information, on 22 October 2026 at 11.05 a.m. EEST

Updated guidance for 2026

Componenta expects the Group's net sales to be EUR 135-138 million and adjusted operating result to be EUR 7.6-8.4 million. The Group's net sales in 2025 were EUR 115.7 million, and its adjusted operating result was EUR 4.3 million.

Previous guidance for 2026 (published in the Financial Statements Release on 6 March 2026)

Componenta expects the Group's net sales and adjusted operating result to improve from the previous year. The Group's net sales in 2025 were EUR 115.7 million, and its adjusted operating result was EUR 4.3 million.

Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO: "During the first half of the year, our net sales and profitability developed positively in line with our expectations. The clear growth in demand and the continued improvement in Componenta's financial performance provide the conditions for a favourable development of net sales and adjusted operating result throughout 2026."

Componenta publishes its Financial Statements Release for 2026 on Friday 5 March 2027.

COMPONENTA CORPORATION

Sami Sivuranta

President and CEO





For further information, please contact:

Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 403 2200

Marko Karppinen, CFO, tel. +358 10 403 2101

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.componenta.com

Componenta Corporation is an international technology company and Finland's leading contract manufacturer in the machine building industry. Sustainability and customer needs are at the core of the company's broad technology portfolio. Componenta Corporation manufactures components for its customers, which are global manufacturers of machinery and equipment. The company's stock is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.componenta.com