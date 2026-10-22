Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
URAN: JETZT WIRD ES SPANNEND
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJRX | ISIN: FI4000476783 | Ticker-Symbol: 1CA0
Frankfurt
22.10.26 | 10:07
7,280 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPONENTA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPONENTA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1407,50012:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 10:05 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Componenta Corporation: Inside information, positive profit warning: Componenta refines its result guidance

22.10.2026 11:05:09 EEST | Componenta Oyj | Inside information

Componenta Corporation, Inside information, on 22 October 2026 at 11.05 a.m. EEST

Updated guidance for 2026

Componenta expects the Group's net sales to be EUR 135-138 million and adjusted operating result to be EUR 7.6-8.4 million. The Group's net sales in 2025 were EUR 115.7 million, and its adjusted operating result was EUR 4.3 million.

Previous guidance for 2026 (published in the Financial Statements Release on 6 March 2026)

Componenta expects the Group's net sales and adjusted operating result to improve from the previous year. The Group's net sales in 2025 were EUR 115.7 million, and its adjusted operating result was EUR 4.3 million.

Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO: "During the first half of the year, our net sales and profitability developed positively in line with our expectations. The clear growth in demand and the continued improvement in Componenta's financial performance provide the conditions for a favourable development of net sales and adjusted operating result throughout 2026."

Componenta publishes its Financial Statements Release for 2026 on Friday 5 March 2027.

COMPONENTA CORPORATION

Sami Sivuranta
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 403 2200
Marko Karppinen, CFO, tel. +358 10 403 2101

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.componenta.com

Componenta Corporation is an international technology company and Finland's leading contract manufacturer in the machine building industry. Sustainability and customer needs are at the core of the company's broad technology portfolio. Componenta Corporation manufactures components for its customers, which are global manufacturers of machinery and equipment. The company's stock is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.componenta.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.