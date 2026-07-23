Componenta Corporation: Componenta Corporation's Half-Year Financial Report 1 January-30 June 2026: Net sales and profitability improved

23.7.2026 08:00:09 EEST | Componenta Oyj | Half Year financial report

Componenta Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 23 July 2026 at 8.00 a.m. EEST

January-June 2026

Net sales totalled EUR 70.3 million (EUR 59.7 million)

EBITDA was EUR 8.2 million (EUR 5.0 million)

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 8.2 million (EUR 5.0 million)

Operating result was EUR 5.3 million (EUR 2.3 million)

Adjusted operating result was EUR 5.3 million (EUR 2.3 million)

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 4.4 million (EUR 3.1 million).

April-June 2026

Net sales totalled EUR 37.2 million (EUR 30.9 million)

EBITDA was EUR 4.8 million (EUR 2.6 million)

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 4.8 million (EUR 2.6 million)

Operating result was EUR 3.3 million (EUR 1.3 million)

Adjusted operating result was EUR 3.3 million (EUR 1.3 million)

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 5.7 million (EUR 4.2 million).

The information presented in this half-year financial report concerns the development of Componenta Group in January-June 2026 and in the corresponding period in 2025 unless otherwise stated. The figures in this release are unaudited.

Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO:

"For Componenta, the first half of 2026 progressed very well, in line with expectations. We are pleased with the Group's financial development during the review period, which saw our net sales increase by 17.7% year-on-year. In the second quarter of the year, our EBITDA improved from the previous year for the eighth consecutive quarter, and our operating result for January-June reached 7.5%.

Our order book grew significantly and was 22.5% higher than in the comparison period, providing a solid foundation for the start of the second half of the year, despite the market uncertainty caused by geopolitical disruptions. Among our industries, the market situation in the energy sector has remained very strong, driven by data centre projects among other factors, and the future outlook for this industry remains positive for us.

In June, we announced that we had signed a partnership agreement with the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command. The aim of this agreement is to ensure the availability of the products we manufacture and military security of supply under all readiness conditions. This partnership agreement will further deepen our cooperation in the manufacture of defence equipment for the ammunition and explosives sector. Going forward, our growth expectations for the entire defence equipment sector remain very strong.

Despite the challenging environment, the outlook for the machine building industry has continued its positive development, and companies' delayed investment decisions are now beginning to materialise in incoming orders and are becoming visible in our customers' longer-term production plans.

The situation in the Middle East has had a slight impact on accelerating inflation and, consequently, on near-term cost pressures. From a demand perspective, this impact is most evident in the agricultural machinery industry, where the demand for machinery and equipment, as well as production volumes, has remain at a low level across Europe. Unfortunately, expectations for a general recovery in the sector have therefore been pushed further into the future. This is reflected in our foundry operations, where the capacity utilisation rate has remained relatively low.

Nevertheless, we have begun a phased ramp-up of production for new product launches, and during the review period, we advanced our capacity and capability investments not only in the energy and defence equipment sectors but also in anticipation of the expected shift in demand within the agricultural and forest machinery sectors.

Overall, we expect the favourable trend to continue throughout the second half of the year. The development of our delivery volumes and profitability in the second half will depend on the successful execution of maintenance work during shutdowns and smooth production ramp-up following the summer holiday period. Furthermore, performance will be influenced by the implementation, commissioning and ramp-up of capex items scheduled for the second half of the year, as well as the uncertainty related to a potential recovery in production volumes in the agricultural machinery industry.

The Group's service capability remained at a high level during the first half of the year. The availability of electricity has remained at a good level, but price fluctuations have continued to be significant. Regarding raw materials and supplies, no significant risks are foreseeable in terms of availability, but the continuation of the geopolitically challenging situation may cause changes in the market. We are actively monitoring the development of our order book, the progress of market recovery, the geopolitical situation, and the impact of tariff and trade mechanisms on pricing and the availability of materials, and we are working to ensure the continued reliability of our supply chains.

As a contract manufacturer, we will continue to pursue measures to strengthen our market position, and we are working to be the preferred sustainable total supplier to our customers, with a wide offering."

Guidance for 2026 unchanged

Componenta expects the Group's net sales and adjusted operating result to improve from previous year. The Group's net sales in 2025 were EUR 115.7 million, and its adjusted operating result was EUR 4.3 million.

Key figures Jan 1-Jun 30, 2026 Jan 1-Jun 30, 2025 Change, % Jan 1-Dec 31, 2025 Net sales, EUR thousand 70,312 59,724 17.7 115,732 EBITDA, EUR thousand 8,191 4,993 64.1 9,731 Adjusted EBITDA, EUR thousand 8,191 4,993 64.1 9,731 Operating result, EUR thousand 5,305 2,320 128.7 4,335 Operating result, % 7.5 3.9 94.2 3.7 Adjusted operating result 5,305 2,320 128.7 4,335 Result after financial items, EUR thousand 4,409 1,283 243.5 2,366 Net result, EUR thousand 3,540 1,283 175.8 8,039 Basic earnings per share, EUR 0.36 0.13 172.3 0.83 Diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.35 0.13 174.6 0.79 Cash flow from operating activities, EUR thousand 4,422 3,124 41.6 7,280 Interest-bearing net debt, EUR thousand 590 4,069 -85.5 2,186 Net gearing, % 1.5 15.0 -89.6 6.4 Return on equity, % 19.5 9.7 101.8 26.7 Return on investment, % 20.7 11.6 79.0 9.8 Equity ratio, % 46.1 40.5 13.9 46.5 Capex incl. lease liabilities, EUR thousand 3,079 1,766 74.4 3,808 Number of personnel at the end of the period incl. leased personnel 736 676 8.8 676 Average number of personnel incl. leased personnel 706 676 4.4 675 Order book, EUR thousand 17,392 14,196 22.5 19,587

Webcast

President and CEO Sami Sivuranta will present the Results Review for investors, analysts and the media in a webcast on 23 July 2026 at 10 a.m. EEST. The webcast will be in Finnish. Please follow the webcast via the company pages at www.componenta.com or via this link: https://live.esf.fi/componenta-h1-2026.

Helsinki 23 July 2026





COMPONENTA CORPORATION

Board of Directors

For more information:

Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO, +358 10 403 2200

Marko Karppinen, CFO, +358 10 403 2101

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.componenta.com



Componenta Corporation is an international technology company and Finland's leading contract manufacturer in the machine building industry. Sustainability and customers' needs are at the core of the company's extensive technology portfolio. Componenta produces components for its global customers, which are manufacturers of machinery and equipment. The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. www.componenta.com