Componenta Corporation: Componenta establishes a share-based long-term incentive scheme for key employees

29.6.2026 10:10:10 EEST | Componenta Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Componenta Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 29 June 2026 at 10.10 a.m. EEST

The Board of Directors of Componenta Corporation has decided on the establishment of a share-based long-term incentive scheme for the group's key employees. The incentive scheme comprises a Performance Share Plan (also PSP).

The objectives of the Performance Share Plan are to align the interests of Componenta's key employees with shareholder interest and, thus, to promote shareholder value creation in the long term, to incentivize the key employees to achieving Componenta's strategic targets and retention of key employees.

The incentive scheme consists of three annually commencing individual Performance Share Plans. Each plan comprises a three-year performance period which is followed by the payment of the potential share rewards in listed shares of Componenta. The commencement of each new plan is, however, subject to a separate decision of Componenta's Board of Directors.

The first plan, PSP 2026-2028, commences effective as of the beginning of 2026 and the potential share rewards payable thereunder will be paid during H1 2029. The payment of the rewards is conditional on the achievement of the performance targets which the Board of Directors has set for the plan.

The performance measures based on which the potential share reward under PSP 2026-2028 will be paid are the total shareholder return of Componenta 's share (absolute TSR), return on investment (ROI) and business specific EBITDA margin.

The first Plan, PSP 2026-2028, comprises approximately 20 individuals, including the members of Componenta's Corporate Executive Team.

If the performance targets set for the first Plan, PSP 2026-2028, are fully achieved, the aggregate maximum number of shares to be paid thereunder is 161,400 shares (gross reward, from which the applicable payroll tax is withheld, and the remaining net is paid in shares).

Other terms

The value of the rewards payable under the plans is limited by a maximum cap linked to share price development.

If the individual's employment with Componenta terminates before the payment of the reward, the individual is, as a main rule, not entitled to any reward based on the respective plan.

Each member of Componenta's Corporate Executive Team is expected to retain in his/her ownership at least half of the shares received under the company's share-based incentive plans until the value of his/her share ownership in the company corresponds to at least his/her annual gross base salary.

COMPONENTA CORPORATION

For more information:

Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO, +358 10 403 2200

Marko Karppinen, CFO, +358 10 403 2101



Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.componenta.com



Componenta Corporation is an international technology company and Finland's leading contract manufacturer in the machine building industry. Sustainability and customers' needs are at the core of the company's extensive technology portfolio. Componenta produces components for its global customers, which are manufacturers of machinery and equipment. The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. www.componenta.com