Componenta Corporation: Inside information: Componenta signed a partnership agreement with the Finnish Defence Forces

24.6.2026 14:00:02 EEST | Componenta Oyj | Inside information

Componenta Corporation, inside information, 24 June 2026 at 2 p.m. EEST

Inside information: Componenta and the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command have signed a partnership agreement on 24 June 2026.

For years, Componenta and the Finnish Defence Forces have cooperated closely in the procurement of ammunition and explosives products. The partnership agreement between Componenta Corporation, its subsidiaries Componenta Castings Oy and Componenta Manufacturing Oy and the Finnish Defence Forces relates to ammunition and explosives defence equipment. The agreement is valid until further notice. The partnership agreement does not include production volumes of the products to be manufactured, and procurement agreements will be concluded separately between the parties. As a result of the partnership agreement the value of possible orders received will depend on the equipment needs and financing of the Defence Forces' projects.

The aim of the partnership agreement is to ensure the availability of products manufactured by Componenta and military security of supply in all emergency states. In addition, the joint long-term planning of the Defence Forces and Componenta optimises the usability and life cycle costs of ammunition and ensures the long-term and efficient utilisation of resources in a changing operating environment.

"The partnership agreement is a continuation of long-term cooperation and further intensifies cooperation between the parties in a mutually beneficial way," says Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO.

The partnership agreement has no impact on Componenta's guidance for the year 2026 stated in the financial statement release of 6 March 2026. Componenta's guidance for 2026: Componenta expects the Group's net sales and adjusted operating result to improve from previous year. The Group's net sales in 2025 were EUR 115.7 million, and its adjusted operating result was EUR 4.3 million.

COMPONENTA OYJ

Sami Sivuranta

President and CEO

For more information:

Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO, +358 10 403 2200

Marko Karppinen, CFO, +358 10 403 2101

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

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www.componenta.com

Componenta Corporation is an international technology company and Finland's leading contract manufacturer in the machine building industry. Sustainability and customers' needs are at the core of the company's extensive technology portfolio. Componenta produces components for its global customers, which are manufacturers of machinery and equipment. The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. www.componenta.com