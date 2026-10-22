Atlas Copco AB: Third-quarter report 2026

Strong orders, record revenues and solid cash flow

The comparison figures presented in this report refer to previous year unless otherwise stated.

Third quarter

Orders received increased 29% to MSEK 52 338 (40 517), organic increase of 25%

Revenues reached MSEK 47 920 (41 621), organic increase of 11%

Operating profit reached MSEK 9 950 (8 546), corresponding to a margin of 20.8% (20.5) Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, was MSEK 10 195 (8 862),

corresponding to a margin of 21.3% (21.3)

Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 9 789 (8 456)

Basic earnings per share were SEK 1.58 (1.37)

Operating cash flow reached MSEK 8 728 (7 330)

Return on capital employed was 24% (25)

Near-term outlook

Atlas Copco Group expects the customer activity to remain at the current level.



Previous near-term outlook (published July 16, 2026):

Atlas Copco Group expects the customer activity to remain at the current level.

Quarterly and annual financial data in Excel format can be found on our Reports and presentations page.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Head of Group Media and External Relations

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

This information is information that Atlas Copco AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CEST on October 22, 2026.

About Atlas Copco Group: