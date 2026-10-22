

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion Plc. (ALLE) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $220.9 million, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $188.4 million, or $2.18 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Allegion Plc. reported adjusted earnings of $221.0 million or $2.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $1.172 billion from $1.070 billion last year.



Allegion Plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $220.9 Mln. vs. $188.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.59 vs. $2.18 last year. -Revenue: $1.172 Bln vs. $1.070 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 9.05 To $ 9.10 Full year revenue guidance: 9.5 % To 10.5 %



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