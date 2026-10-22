Atlas Copco AB: President and CEO comments on Q3 report

Nacka, Sweden, October 22, 2026: Vagner Rego, President and CEO of Atlas Copco Group, comments on the quarterly report for Q3 that was released today.

"The overall demand for Atlas Copco Group's products, services and solutions was very strong, and order intake increased significantly", said Vagner Rego. "Most equipment segments delivered solid growth and the service business continued to develop positively."

The order intake in the third quarter increased 29% to MSEK 52 338 (40 517), an organic increase of 25%. Revenues were MSEK 47 920 (41 621), an organic increase of 11%. Operating profit reached

MSEK 9 950 (8 546), corresponding to a margin of 20.8% (20.5). Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, was MSEK 10 195 (8 862), corresponding to a margin of 21.3% (21.3). Return on capital employed was 24% (25).



"I am proud that we have delivered very strong order intake and record revenues. Now we continue our focus on supporting our customers and adapting the business to current market conditions in the different segments."

In the near term, Atlas Copco Group expects the customer activity to remain at the current level.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Head of Group Media and External Relations

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group: