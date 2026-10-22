Silver Storm Mining Ltd.: Silver Storm Announces Participation in the 2026 New Orleans Investment Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Silver Storm Mining Ltd. ("Silver Storm" or the "Company") (TSXV:SVRS)(OTCQX:SVRSF)(FSE:SVR) is pleased to announce its participation in the 2026 New Orleans Investment Conference that will take place on October 28-31, 2026, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside hotel.

Silver Storm invites attendees to visit it at Booth #137. In addition, the Company will host a corporate breakfast on Thursday, October 29, 2026 from 7:15 am to 7:45 am in room Churchill B2, second floor. Attendees will have an opportunity to engage directly with members of the Silver Storm team and learn more about the ramp-up of operations at the La Parrilla Silver Complex ("La Parrilla") toward steady-state production by 1Q 2027.

Investors interested in attending the 2026 New Orleans Investment Conference can register here: neworleansconference.com

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds a portfolio of silver projects in Durango State, Mexico. The Company is advancing the ramp-up of operations at its 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mining areas. Silver Storm also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project which ranks among the largest undeveloped silver projects in Mexico. For more information about Silver Storm, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Greg McKenzie, President & CEO

Ph: +1 (416) 504-2024

info@silverstorm.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase 'forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives, or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) expect a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to the ramp-up of operations and expected timelines for reaching steady-state production at La Parrilla.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, among other things, the absence of material adverse changes in market conditions, metal prices, permitting status, operating conditions, labour availability, and access to required equipment, parts, and consumables. The Company cautions that its decision to potentially restart operations at La Parrilla, and any related production decisions, are largely based on internal Company data, historical operating results, reports, and engineering assessments and are not supported by a current mineral reserve estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility studies, or feasibility studies that demonstrate economic and technical viability. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher degree of economic and technical risk associated with any such production decision than would be the case if such mineral reserves estimates or studies were completed and relied upon to support a production decision. No mineral reserves have been established for La Parrilla, and mineral resources that are not reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The absence of mineral reserve estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility studies, or feasibility studies supporting a production decision increases the uncertainty of achieving any particular level of mineral recovery or the cost of such recovery and heightens the risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, projects advanced without the support of such mineral reserves estimates and studies have experienced a significantly higher incidence of economic and technical failure. There can be no assurance that production at La Parrilla will commence as anticipated or at all, or that any anticipated production levels or operating costs will be achieved. A failure to commence production would have a material adverse effect on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund its operations. Similarly, a failure to achieve anticipated production costs would have a material adverse effect on the Company's cash flow and future profitability.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties, and other factors set out herein.

Such forward-looking information represents management's and Qualified Persons' (in the case of technical and scientific information) best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE: Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-storm-announces-participation-in-the-2026-new-orleans-investment-conferenc-1239456