Four U.S.-made transdermal peptide patches, one manufacturer, one brand: BPC-157 on sale, 20,000 TA1 units in production, Tirzepatide and GLP3 in development

Highlights

Exclusive manufacturing rights secured for all four of the Company's patch formulations: BPC-157, Thymosin Alpha-1 (TA1), tirzepatide and GLP3

Four patches, one U.S. manufacturer, one brand: each patch produced solely for The Precision Peptide Company

The Recovery Patch (BPC-157) is on sale now; 20,000 TA1 patches ordered, with delivery expected in January 2027

No needle, no mixing, no measuring, no refrigeration

100% manufactured and tested in the United States





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Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company Inc. (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company") or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announced that it has secured exclusive manufacturing rights from its U.S. manufacturer to all four of its patch formulations: BPC-157, Thymosin Alpha-1 ("TA1"), Tirzepatide and GLP3 transdermal patch ("GLP3"). Each patch will be produced solely for The Precision Peptide Company.

The Needle-free Line at a Glance

Product Stage Latest Milestone BPC-157 (The Recovery Patch) On sale Independent U.S. laboratory testing recorded 95.5% purity and a 2.02 mg dose per patch; approximately 20,000 units received July 2026; available at store.precisionpeptidecompany.com Thymosin Alpha-1 (TA1) In production Entered formal U.S. testing September 2026; 20,000 units ordered October 2026 at 2 mg per patch; delivery expected January 2027 Tirzepatide In development Development announced August 2026; the Company's first patch in the metabolic and weight-management category GLP3 In development Development recently announced on October 20, 2026.

Each product follows a similar production cycle: formulation, formal U.S. testing, a commercial production order and release. The BPC-157 patch has completed it, TA1 is on the final step, and the Company intends to move Tirzepatide and GLP3 along the same route.

No Needle, No Mixing, No Refrigeration

An injectable peptide arrives as a powder. It must be mixed with sterile water, measured into a syringe, injected and kept refrigerated. The Company's patches remove every one of those steps. Applied to the skin, each patch delivers a pre-measured dose: no needle, no mixing, no measuring, no cold storage. For a consumer who prefers not to self-inject, the patch offers a more accessible format they can use.

Exclusive Manufacturing for Precision

In 2026, the Company switched to a direct-to-consumer and telehealth platform in all 50 U.S. states and opened wholesale distribution to clinics, medical spas, gyms and retailers. Prior to the exclusive manufacturing arrangement announced today, the manufacturer was not restricted from producing similar formulations to other brands. This development secures the Company's channels as production volumes grow.

Market Context

The global peptide therapeutics market was valued at US$56.06 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$87.21 billion by 2035, with North America the largest regional market1. The Company believes that U.S.-based development, testing and manufacturing, combined with a needle-free format, position it to compete as that market expands.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"The needle has kept peptides out of reach for a lot of people. Every product in this line exists to remove it. Peptides are moving toward self-administration, and the patch is how we are building for that. Having a single U.S. manufacturer produce all four formulations solely for us means consistency from one batch to the next, one testing standard across the whole line, and a product our clinics, retailers and customers can only get from us. One patch is on sale today, 20,000 TA1 patches are due in January, and tirzepatide and GLP3 follow the same path behind them. The line is secured, the channels are open in all 50 states, and our job now is to fill them."

Sources

1 Precedence Research, Peptide Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Trends 2025 to 2035, https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-release/peptide-therapeutics-market

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exclusive manufacturing rights for its BPC-157, TA1, Tirzepatide and GLP3 patch formulations; the anticipated delivery of approximately 20,000 TA1 patches in January 2027; the development, formulation, testing and anticipated commercial production and release of the Company's Tirzepatide and GLP3 transdermal patches; the expected timing and progression of the Tirzepatide and GLP3 patches through the Company's development pipeline; the Company's plans for continued expansion of its needle-free peptide patch line, including in the metabolic and weight-management category; and the anticipated growth of the global peptide therapeutics market.

The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to successfully formulate, test and manufacture the GLP3 patch in the United States; the Company's ability to secure a commercial production order for the GLP3 patch and bring it to market on a timeline consistent with its other patch products; and continued growth in demand for peptide therapeutics generally. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company's exclusive manufacturing arrangement may not continue or may be terminated; the risk that the ordered TA1 patches may not be delivered on the anticipated timeline or at all; the risk that development or testing of the Tirzepatide or GLP3 patches may be delayed or unsuccessful; the risk that the Company may not obtain or fulfill a commercial production order for the Tirzepatide or GLP3 patches on the anticipated timeline or at all; the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers and suppliers and the continuity of its U.S.-based manufacturing operations; regulatory changes affecting the development, manufacture, sale or distribution of the Company's products; the risk that the peptide therapeutics market may not grow as projected; and general economic and market conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities and is not personalized investment advice.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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