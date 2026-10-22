Dover Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. All comparisons are to the comparable period of the prior fiscal year, unless otherwise noted.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
($ in millions, except per share data)*
2026
2025
% Change*
2026
2025
% Change*
U.S. GAAP
Revenue
$ 2,234
$ 2,078
8 %
$ 6,477
$ 5,993
8 %
Earnings from continuing operations
337
303
11 %
888
823
8 %
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
2.50
2.20
14 %
6.56
5.96
10 %
Non-GAAP
Organic revenue change
7 %
6 %
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations 1
388
361
7 %
1,069
981
9 %
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations
2.88
2.62
10 %
7.89
7.10
11 %
1
Q3 and year-to-date 2026 and 2025 adjusted earnings from continuing operations exclude after-tax purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs, and gain on dispositions.
*
Totals, change and per share data may be impacted by rounding.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, Dover generated revenue of $2.2 billion, an increase of 8% (+7% organic). GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $337 million increased by 11%, and GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.50 was up 14%. On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations of $388 million were up 7% and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.88 was up 10%.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Dover generated revenue of $6.5 billion, an increase of 8% (+6% organic). GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $888 million increased by 8%, and GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $6.56 was up 10%. On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations of $1.1 billion were up 9% and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $7.89 was up 11%.
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Dover delivered strong results in the third quarter. Top-line growth accelerated, led by our secular growth markets in artificial intelligence and power generation infrastructure, energy transition, single-use biopharma, semiconductor manufacturing, and space launch. This strength was complemented by broad-based performance across the portfolio, including improving line rates in food retail as we completed the footprint consolidation.
"Order performance was a highlight, consistent with the trend we have seen throughout the year. Bookings increased across all five segments and again outpaced shipments, reinforcing our confidence in the forecast. Notably, a significant portion of our backlog is scheduled for delivery in 2027, giving us a solid foundation heading into next year.
"We remained active in capital deployment. We continued to invest behind greenfield expansions in high-growth end markets, along with productivity and footprint optimization projects. During the quarter, we announced two bolt-on acquisitions that expand our capabilities in attractive markets and add manufacturing capacity in key strategic locations, and we opportunistically repurchased over $330 million of our shares. Our balance sheet and liquidity position provide significant flexibility to deploy additional capital.
"We are on track to deliver double-digit adjusted EPS growth in 2026, in line with our long-term algorithm. As we begin planning for 2027, the constructive demand backdrop and our order book, together with carryover benefits from actions taken this year, set the stage for continued value creation for our shareholders."
FULL YEAR 2026 GUIDANCE:
In 2026, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $8.93 to $9.08 (adjusted EPS of $10.60 to $10.75), based on full year revenue growth of 7% to 8% (organic growth of 5% to 6%).
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 9:30 A.M. Eastern Time (8:30 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, October 22, 2026. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.
ABOUT DOVER:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV."
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate; supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages; inflation in material input costs and freight logistics; the impacts of natural or human-induced disasters, acts of war, terrorism, international conflicts, and public health crises or other future pandemics on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows; changes in customer demand and capital spending; competitive factors and pricing pressures; our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner; changes in law, including the effect of tax laws and developments with respect to trade policy and tariffs; our ability to identify, consummate and successfully integrate and realize synergies from newly acquired businesses; acquisition valuation levels; the impact of interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; capital allocation plans and changes in those plans, including with respect to dividends, share repurchases, investments in research and development, capital expenditures and acquisitions; our ability to effectively deploy capital resulting from dispositions; our ability to derive expected benefits from restructurings, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions; the impact of legal compliance risks and litigation, including with respect to product quality and safety, cybersecurity and privacy; and our ability to capture and protect intellectual property rights. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - THIRD QUARTER 2026
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenue
$ 2,233,839
$ 2,077,841
$ 6,477,483
$ 5,993,492
Cost of goods and services
1,330,413
1,244,247
3,895,316
3,596,136
Gross profit
903,426
833,594
2,582,167
2,397,356
Selling, general and administrative expenses
484,238
456,441
1,465,283
1,369,297
Operating earnings
419,188
377,153
1,116,884
1,028,059
Interest expense
28,870
27,239
87,450
81,638
Interest income
(16,520)
(17,804)
(45,102)
(55,993)
Gain on dispositions
-
-
-
(4,644)
Other income, net
(13,848)
(18,525)
(32,750)
(26,663)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
420,686
386,243
1,107,286
1,033,721
Provision for income taxes
83,866
82,951
219,172
211,058
Earnings from continuing operations
336,820
303,292
888,114
822,663
Loss from discontinued operations, net
(3,489)
(1,296)
(4,104)
(10,782)
Net earnings
$ 333,331
$ 301,996
$ 884,010
$ 811,881
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Earnings Per Share
2026
2025
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2025
Basic earnings (loss) per share:
Continuing operations
$ 1.77
$ 2.32
$ 2.51
$ 6.60
$ 1.74
$ 2.04
$ 2.21
$ 5.99
$ 2.02
$ 8.01
Discontinued operations
$ -
$ -
$ (0.03)
$ (0.03)
$ (0.06)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.08)
$ 0.05
$ (0.03)
Net earnings
$ 1.77
$ 2.32
$ 2.48
$ 6.57
$ 1.68
$ 2.03
$ 2.20
$ 5.92
$ 2.07
$ 7.99
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
Continuing operations
$ 1.76
$ 2.31
$ 2.50
$ 6.56
$ 1.73
$ 2.03
$ 2.20
$ 5.96
$ 2.01
$ 7.97
Discontinued operations
$ -
$ -
$ (0.03)
$ (0.03)
$ (0.06)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.08)
$ 0.05
$ (0.03)
Net earnings
$ 1.75
$ 2.30
$ 2.47
$ 6.53
$ 1.67
$ 2.02
$ 2.19
$ 5.88
$ 2.06
$ 7.94
Net earnings (loss) and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings (loss) per share amounts are as follows:
Continuing operations
$ 238,749
$ 312,545
$ 336,820
$ 888,114
$ 239,241
$ 280,130
$ 303,292
$ 822,663
$ 274,766
$ 1,097,429
Discontinued operations
(316)
(299)
(3,489)
(4,104)
(8,420)
(1,066)
(1,296)
(10,782)
7,309
(3,473)
Net earnings
$ 238,433
$ 312,246
$ 333,331
$ 884,010
$ 230,821
$ 279,064
$ 301,996
$ 811,881
$ 282,075
$ 1,093,956
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
134,977
134,759
134,200
134,644
137,267
137,226
137,236
137,254
135,993
136,935
Diluted
135,895
135,553
134,878
135,440
138,260
137,974
138,029
138,099
136,826
137,777
Dividends paid per
$ 0.52
$ 0.52
$ 0.525
$ 1.565
$ 0.515
$ 0.515
$ 0.52
$ 1.55
$ 0.52
$ 2.07
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2026
2025
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2025
REVENUE
Engineered Products
$ 266,639
$ 283,481
$ 274,903
$ 825,023
$ 254,646
$ 275,944
$ 279,705
$ 810,295
$ 275,549
$ 1,085,844
Clean Energy & Fueling
554,809
594,959
606,003
1,755,771
491,148
546,097
541,368
1,578,613
551,894
2,130,507
Imaging & Identification
285,420
305,101
304,667
895,188
280,090
292,009
299,100
871,199
302,244
1,173,443
Pumps & Process Solutions
537,810
552,709
568,517
1,659,036
493,573
520,554
550,920
1,565,047
583,623
2,148,670
Climate & Sustainability
411,060
455,097
481,452
1,347,609
347,888
416,151
408,529
1,172,568
387,273
1,559,841
Intersegment eliminations
(2,115)
(1,326)
(1,703)
(5,144)
(1,286)
(1,163)
(1,781)
(4,230)
(1,504)
(5,734)
Total consolidated revenue
$ 2,053,623
$ 2,190,021
$ 2,233,839
$ 6,477,483
$ 1,866,059
$ 2,049,592
$ 2,077,841
$ 5,993,492
$ 2,099,079
$ 8,092,571
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Segment Earnings:
Engineered Products
$ 44,991
$ 57,798
$ 56,613
$ 159,402
$ 44,114
$ 53,511
$ 57,483
$ 155,108
$ 62,158
$ 217,266
Clean Energy & Fueling
99,041
128,546
132,881
360,468
85,644
107,771
118,665
312,080
105,990
418,070
Imaging & Identification
77,457
84,976
95,171
257,604
77,575
76,937
81,772
236,284
78,451
314,735
Pumps & Process Solutions
169,492
178,848
177,878
526,218
151,275
159,504
168,565
479,344
172,256
651,600
Climate & Sustainability
63,995
75,826
80,555
220,376
52,119
77,262
76,002
205,383
60,264
265,647
Total segment earnings
454,976
525,994
543,098
1,524,068
410,727
474,985
502,487
1,388,199
479,119
1,867,318
Purchase accounting expenses 1
54,579
51,591
45,850
152,020
49,104
51,123
59,381
159,608
58,837
218,445
Restructuring and other costs 2
36,795
24,635
21,767
83,197
9,397
23,210
15,913
48,520
29,466
77,986
Gain on dispositions 3
-
-
-
-
(2,468)
(2,176)
-
(4,644)
-
(4,644)
Corporate expense / other 4
49,238
47,534
42,445
139,217
51,959
41,875
31,515
125,349
39,190
164,539
Interest expense
29,522
29,058
28,870
87,450
27,608
26,791
27,239
81,638
28,134
109,772
Interest income
(14,060)
(14,522)
(16,520)
(45,102)
(20,254)
(17,935)
(17,804)
(55,993)
(17,039)
(73,032)
Earnings before provision for
298,902
387,698
420,686
1,107,286
295,381
352,097
386,243
1,033,721
340,531
1,374,252
Provision for income taxes
60,153
75,153
83,866
219,172
56,140
71,967
82,951
211,058
65,765
276,823
Earnings from continuing
$ 238,749
$ 312,545
$ 336,820
$ 888,114
$ 239,241
$ 280,130
$ 303,292
$ 822,663
$ 274,766
$ 1,097,429
SEGMENT EARNINGS MARGIN
Engineered Products
16.9 %
20.4 %
20.6 %
19.3 %
17.3 %
19.4 %
20.6 %
19.1 %
22.6 %
20.0 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
17.9 %
21.6 %
21.9 %
20.5 %
17.4 %
19.7 %
21.9 %
19.8 %
19.2 %
19.6 %
Imaging & Identification
27.1 %
27.9 %
31.2 %
28.8 %
27.7 %
26.3 %
27.3 %
27.1 %
26.0 %
26.8 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
31.5 %
32.4 %
31.3 %
31.7 %
30.6 %
30.6 %
30.6 %
30.6 %
29.5 %
30.3 %
Climate & Sustainability
15.6 %
16.7 %
16.7 %
16.4 %
15.0 %
18.6 %
18.6 %
17.5 %
15.6 %
17.0 %
Total segment earnings margin
22.2 %
24.0 %
24.3 %
23.5 %
22.0 %
23.2 %
24.2 %
23.2 %
22.8 %
23.1 %
1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets.
2 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges.
3 Gain on dispositions, including post-closing adjustments.
4 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services and digital and IT overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2026
2025
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2025
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations:
Earnings from continuing
$ 238,749
$ 312,545
$ 336,820
$ 888,114
$ 239,241
$ 280,130
$ 303,292
$ 822,663
$ 274,766
$ 1,097,429
Purchase accounting
54,579
51,591
45,850
152,020
49,104
51,123
59,381
159,608
58,837
218,445
Purchase accounting
(12,692)
(11,704)
(12,011)
(36,407)
(10,919)
(11,367)
(14,067)
(36,353)
(14,134)
(50,487)
Restructuring and other
36,795
24,635
21,767
83,197
9,397
23,210
15,913
48,520
29,466
77,986
Restructuring and other
(8,048)
(5,375)
(4,551)
(17,974)
(1,887)
(4,642)
(3,230)
(9,759)
(5,608)
(15,367)
Gain on dispositions, pre-
-
-
-
-
(2,468)
(2,176)
-
(4,644)
-
(4,644)
Gain on dispositions, tax-
-
-
-
-
689
435
-
1,124
-
1,124
Adjusted earnings from
$ 309,383
$ 371,692
$ 387,875
$ 1,068,950
$ 283,157
$ 336,713
$ 361,289
$ 981,159
$ 343,327
$ 1,324,486
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations:
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.76
$ 2.31
$ 2.50
$ 6.56
$ 1.73
$ 2.03
$ 2.20
$ 5.96
$ 2.01
$ 7.97
Purchase accounting
0.40
0.38
0.34
1.12
0.36
0.37
0.43
1.16
0.43
1.59
Purchase accounting
(0.09)
(0.09)
(0.09)
(0.27)
(0.08)
(0.08)
(0.10)
(0.26)
(0.10)
(0.37)
Restructuring and other
0.27
0.18
0.16
0.61
0.07
0.17
0.12
0.35
0.22
0.57
Restructuring and other
(0.06)
(0.04)
(0.03)
(0.13)
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.02)
(0.07)
(0.04)
(0.11)
Gain on dispositions, pre-
-
-
-
-
(0.02)
(0.02)
-
(0.03)
-
(0.03)
Gain on dispositions, tax-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.01
-
0.01
Adjusted diluted earnings
$ 2.28
$ 2.74
$ 2.88
$ 7.89
$ 2.05
$ 2.44
$ 2.62
$ 7.10
$ 2.51
$ 9.61
1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets.
2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.
3 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. Q1 2026, Q2 2026, Q3 2026 and YTD 2026 include other costs of $3.0 million, $4.3 million, $1.7 million, and $9.0 million, respectively, associated with a footprint reduction in our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment. Q2 2025, Q3 2025, Q4 2025 and FY 2025 include other costs of $1.9 million, $1.8 million, $2.6 million and $6.3 million, respectively, associated with a footprint reduction within our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment. Q2 2025 and FY 2025 include other costs of $4.0 million associated with a product line exit within our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment.
4 Gain on dispositions, including post-closing adjustments.
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2026
2025
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2025
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA
Engineered Products:
Segment earnings
$ 44,991
$ 57,798
$ 56,613
$ 159,402
$ 44,114
$ 53,511
$ 57,483
$ 155,108
$ 62,158
$ 217,266
Other depreciation and amortization 1
5,486
5,447
5,647
16,580
4,800
5,141
5,736
15,677
5,818
21,495
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
50,477
63,245
62,260
175,982
48,914
58,652
63,219
170,785
67,976
238,761
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
18.9 %
22.3 %
22.6 %
21.3 %
19.2 %
21.3 %
22.6 %
21.1 %
24.7 %
22.0 %
Clean Energy & Fueling:
Segment earnings
$ 99,041
$ 128,546
$ 132,881
$ 360,468
$ 85,644
$ 107,771
$ 118,665
$ 312,080
$ 105,990
$ 418,070
Other depreciation and amortization 1
8,552
9,111
8,714
26,377
8,578
8,961
8,582
26,121
8,685
34,806
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
107,593
137,657
141,595
386,845
94,222
116,732
127,247
338,201
114,675
452,876
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
19.4 %
23.1 %
23.4 %
22.0 %
19.2 %
21.4 %
23.5 %
21.4 %
20.8 %
21.3 %
Imaging & Identification:
Segment earnings
$ 77,457
$ 84,976
$ 95,171
$ 257,604
$ 77,575
$ 76,937
$ 81,772
$ 236,284
$ 78,451
$ 314,735
Other depreciation and amortization 1
4,208
4,373
4,556
13,137
4,093
4,229
4,091
12,413
5,155
17,568
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
81,665
89,349
99,727
270,741
81,668
81,166
85,863
248,697
83,606
332,303
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
28.6 %
29.3 %
32.7 %
30.2 %
29.2 %
27.8 %
28.7 %
28.5 %
27.7 %
28.3 %
Pumps & Process Solutions:
Segment earnings
$ 169,492
$ 178,848
$ 177,878
$ 526,218
$ 151,275
$ 159,504
$ 168,565
$ 479,344
$ 172,256
$ 651,600
Other depreciation and amortization 1
14,012
14,004
15,059
43,075
12,601
13,131
14,256
39,988
14,238
54,226
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
183,504
192,852
192,937
569,293
163,876
172,635
182,821
519,332
186,494
705,826
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
34.1 %
34.9 %
33.9 %
34.3 %
33.2 %
33.2 %
33.2 %
33.2 %
32.0 %
32.8 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies:
Segment earnings
$ 63,995
$ 75,826
$ 80,555
$ 220,376
$ 52,119
$ 77,262
$ 76,002
$ 205,383
$ 60,264
$ 265,647
Other depreciation and amortization 1
8,069
8,001
7,966
24,036
7,325
7,605
7,558
22,488
7,856
30,344
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
72,064
83,827
88,521
244,412
59,444
84,867
83,560
227,871
68,120
295,991
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
17.5 %
18.4 %
18.4 %
18.1 %
17.1 %
20.4 %
20.5 %
19.4 %
17.6 %
19.0 %
Total Segments:
Total segment earnings 2, 3
$ 454,976
$ 525,994
$ 543,098
$ 1,524,068
$ 410,727
$ 474,985
$ 502,487
$ 1,388,199
$ 479,119
$ 1,867,318
Other depreciation and amortization 1
40,327
40,936
41,942
123,205
37,397
39,067
40,223
116,687
41,752
158,439
Total Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
495,303
566,930
585,040
1,647,273
448,124
514,052
542,710
1,504,886
520,871
2,025,757
Total Adjusted segment EBITDA
24.1 %
25.9 %
26.2 %
25.4 %
24.0 %
25.1 %
26.1 %
25.1 %
24.8 %
25.0 %
1 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.
2 Refer to Non-GAAP Measures Definitions section for definition.
3 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings to earnings from continuing operations.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2026
2025
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2025
Earnings from continuing
$ 238,749
$ 312,545
$ 336,820
$ 888,114
$ 239,241
$ 280,130
$ 303,292
$ 822,663
$ 274,766
$ 1,097,429
Provision for income taxes
60,153
75,153
83,866
219,172
56,140
71,967
82,951
211,058
65,765
276,823
Earnings before provision for
298,902
387,698
420,686
1,107,286
295,381
352,097
386,243
1,033,721
340,531
1,374,252
Interest income
(14,060)
(14,522)
(16,520)
(45,102)
(20,254)
(17,935)
(17,804)
(55,993)
(17,039)
(73,032)
Interest expense
29,522
29,058
28,870
87,450
27,608
26,791
27,239
81,638
28,134
109,772
Corporate expense / other 1
49,238
47,534
42,445
139,217
51,959
41,875
31,515
125,349
39,190
164,539
Gain on dispositions 2
-
-
-
-
(2,468)
(2,176)
-
(4,644)
-
(4,644)
Restructuring and other costs 3
36,795
24,635
21,767
83,197
9,397
23,210
15,913
48,520
29,466
77,986
Purchase accounting expenses 4
54,579
51,591
45,850
152,020
49,104
51,123
59,381
159,608
58,837
218,445
Total segment earnings 5
454,976
525,994
543,098
1,524,068
410,727
474,985
502,487
1,388,199
479,119
1,867,318
Add: Other depreciation and
40,327
40,936
41,942
123,205
37,397
39,067
40,223
116,687
41,752
158,439
Total adjusted segment EBITDA 5
$ 495,303
$ 566,930
$ 585,040
$ 1,647,273
$ 448,124
$ 514,052
$ 542,710
$ 1,504,886
$ 520,871
$ 2,025,757
1 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services and digital and IT overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.
2 Gain on dispositions, including post-closing adjustments.
3 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges.
4 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets.
5 Refer to Non-GAAP Measures Definitions section for definition.
6 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.
DOVER CORPORATION
REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Revenue Growth Factors
2026
Q3
Q3 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
(1.6) %
0.8 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
12.1 %
10.6 %
Imaging & Identification
2.2 %
0.7 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
1.2 %
0.3 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
17.9 %
13.7 %
Total Organic
7.1 %
5.7 %
Acquisitions
0.5 %
1.2 %
Currency translation
(0.1) %
1.2 %
Total*
7.5 %
8.1 %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
2026
Q3
Q3 YTD
Organic
United States
12.6 %
10.9 %
Europe
(3.0) %
(4.1) %
Asia
15.1 %
6.9 %
Other Americas
(7.0) %
1.8 %
Other
(1.1) %
(1.7) %
Total Organic
7.1 %
5.7 %
Acquisitions
0.5 %
1.2 %
Currency translation
(0.1) %
1.2 %
Total*
7.5 %
8.1 %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation*
Range
2026 Guidance for Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations (GAAP)
$8.93
$9.08
Purchase accounting expenses, net
1.16
Restructuring and other costs, net
0.51
2026 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP)
$10.60
$10.75
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Quarterly Cash Flow
2026
2025
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2025
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):
Operating activities
$ 190,997
$ 236,171
$ 438,763
$ 865,931
$ 157,474
$ 212,340
$ 424,245
$ 794,059
$ 543,946
$ 1,338,005
Investing activities
(61,660)
(44,181)
(96,767)
(202,608)
(74,186)
(681,584)
(58,857)
(814,627)
(71,967)
(886,594)
Financing activities
(161,451)
(73,586)
(406,325)
(641,362)
(122,234)
(84,235)
(73,878)
(280,347)
(344,523)
(624,870)
Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
2026
2025
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2025
Cash flow from operating
$ 190,997
$ 236,171
$ 438,763
$ 865,931
$ 157,474
$ 212,340
$ 424,245
$ 794,059
$ 543,946
$ 1,338,005
Less: Capital expenditures
(59,808)
(47,783)
(55,414)
(163,005)
(48,192)
(60,932)
(54,150)
(163,274)
(56,989)
(220,263)
Free cash flow
$ 131,189
$ 188,388
$ 383,349
$ 702,926
$ 109,282
$ 151,408
$ 370,095
$ 630,785
$ 486,957
$ 1,117,742
Cash flow from operating
9.3 %
10.8 %
19.6 %
13.4 %
8.4 %
10.4 %
20.4 %
13.2 %
25.9 %
16.5 %
Cash flow from operating
61.7 %
63.5 %
113.1 %
81.0 %
55.6 %
63.1 %
117.4 %
80.9 %
158.4 %
101.0 %
Free cash flow as a percentage
6.4 %
8.6 %
17.2 %
10.9 %
5.9 %
7.4 %
17.8 %
10.5 %
23.2 %
13.8 %
Free cash flow as a percentage
42.4 %
50.7 %
98.8 %
65.8 %
38.6 %
45.0 %
102.4 %
64.3 %
141.8 %
84.4 %
DOVER CORPORATION
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2026
2025
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2025
BOOKINGS
Engineered Products
$ 294,009
$ 277,148
$ 274,394
$ 845,551
$ 264,538
$ 276,571
$ 273,278
$ 814,387
$ 281,237
$ 1,095,624
Clean Energy &
615,197
602,624
592,608
1,810,429
543,859
526,819
509,553
1,580,231
587,041
2,167,272
Imaging & Identification
312,646
302,771
292,907
908,324
288,169
292,092
292,229
872,490
302,047
1,174,537
Pumps & Process
597,578
590,020
557,177
1,744,775
499,287
530,158
510,960
1,540,405
500,779
2,041,184
Climate &
646,960
560,272
594,051
1,801,283
395,623
384,246
415,099
1,194,968
470,081
1,665,049
Intersegment
(2,714)
(1,482)
(1,025)
(5,221)
(1,892)
(1,295)
(1,380)
(4,567)
(1,472)
(6,039)
Total consolidated
$ 2,463,676
$ 2,331,353
$ 2,310,112
$ 7,105,141
$ 1,989,584
$ 2,008,591
$ 1,999,739
$ 5,997,914
$ 2,139,713
$ 8,137,627
Non-GAAP Measures Definitions
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, total segment earnings, total segment earnings margin, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for earnings from continuing operations, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
The items described in our definitions herein, unless otherwise noted, relate solely to our continuing operations.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations represents earnings from continuing operations adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits and gain/loss on dispositions. Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets. We exclude after-tax purchase accounting expenses because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. While we have a history of acquisition activity, our acquisitions do not happen in a predictive cycle. Exclusion of purchase accounting expenses facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time. We believe it is important to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations or adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits and gain/loss on disposition.
Total segment earnings is defined as the sum of earnings before purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, gain/loss on dispositions, corporate expenses/other, interest expense, interest income and provision for income taxes for all segments. Total segment earnings margin is defined as total segment earnings divided by revenue.
Adjusted segment EBITDA is defined as segment earnings plus other depreciation and amortization expense, which relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs/benefits. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted segment EBITDA divided by revenue.
Management believes the non-GAAP measures above are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as they better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted earnings from continuing operations equals free cash flow divided by adjusted earnings from continuing operations. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of liquidity because they provide management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and trends between periods. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking organic revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure pursuant to the exception provided in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because we are not able to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items. This is due to the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of the items that would be excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or are out of our control. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information which may be material.
Performance Measures Definitions
Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period and exclude de-bookings related to orders received in prior periods, if any. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
We use the above operational metric in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metric is useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.
Investor Contact:
Media Contact:
Jack Dickens
Adrian Sakowicz
Vice President - Investor Relations
Vice President - Communications
(630) 743-2566
(630) 743-5039
[email protected]
[email protected]
SOURCE Dover