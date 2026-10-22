

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $333.331 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $301.996 million, or $2.19 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $387.875 million or $2.88 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $2.233 billion from $2.077 billion last year.



Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $333.331 Mln. vs. $301.996 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.47 vs. $2.19 last year. -Revenue: $2.233 Bln vs. $2.077 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.60 To $ 10.75 Full year revenue guidance: 7 % To 8 %



NON-GAAP Values are Continuing Operations



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