

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone Inc. (BX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $662.372 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $624.917 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $3.062 billion from $3.088 billion last year.



Blackstone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $662.372 Mln. vs. $624.917 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $3.062 Bln vs. $3.088 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News