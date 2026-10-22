

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone (BX) reported that third quarter earnings came in at $662.37 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $624.92 million, or $0.80 per share, last year. Fee Related Earnings was $1.6 billion or $1.26 per share in the quarter compared to $1.5 billion or $1.20 per share, last year. Distributable Earnings was $1.7 billion or $1.32 per share in the quarter compared to $1.9 billion or $1.52 per share, prior year. Revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $3.06 billion from $3.09 billion, last year. Total Segment Revenues were $3.22 billion compared to $3.30 billion, a year ago.



Total AUM was $1.37 trillion, up 10% year-over-year. Fee-Earning AUM was $989.7 billion, up 9% year-over-year. Perpetual Capital AUM reached $562.3 billion, up 12%.



Stephen Schwarzman, CEO, said, 'Blackstone delivered strong third-quarter results amid a volatile external environment. Our flagship strategies outperformed comparable public market indices and inflows reached $63 billion, with positive momentum across our major fund-raising channels.'



Blackstone has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on November 2, 2026. The dividend will be paid on November 9, 2026.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Blackstone shares are down 2.73 percent to $106.61.



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