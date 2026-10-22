

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $3.448 billion, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $3.332 billion, or $0.90 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.824 billion or $1.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.1% to $29.298 billion from $31.198 billion last year.



Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.448 Bln. vs. $3.332 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $29.298 Bln vs. $31.198 Bln last year.



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