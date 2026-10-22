NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai's Map D Creates First AI-Generated Customer Floor Plan for Florida Home Builders Association's Southeast Building Conference 2027

Customer deployment demonstrates AI-driven production capabilities and potential to improve operating efficiencies across Nextech3D.ai's software portfolio

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai Corp. (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS) ("Nextech3D.ai" or the "Company"), an AI-first technology company delivering solutions for the event industry, today announced that its Map D platform has created its first AI-generated customer floor plan for the Florida Home Builders Association's Southeast Building Conference 2027 ("SEBC 2027").

SEBC 2027 is scheduled for July 21-22, 2027, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Southeast's Premier Building Industry Event

The Southeast Building Conference, presented by the Florida Home Builders Association ("FHBA"), is one of the Southeast's major building industry trade shows. For nearly five decades, SEBC has brought together the people, products and partnerships driving the future of residential construction.

SEBC 2027 will take place in the South Concourse of Orlando's Orange County Convention Center, part of the massive North-South complex featuring approximately 950,000 square feet of exhibit space. The two-day conference will bring together building industry professionals, exhibitors and industry leaders for exhibits, education, professional development and networking.

FHBA, established in 1947, represents Florida's homebuilding industry and is the parent organization of 23 local and regional homebuilder associations across the state. [fhba.com]

View the AI-generated SEBC 2027 interactive floor plan: SEBC 2027 Interactive Floor Plan

The live Map D floor plan currently provides interactive booth registration and exhibitor information for the conference.

View a demo video: HERE

The milestone follows the Company's October 15, 2026 launch of agentic AI capabilities in Map D and represents an important step in transitioning traditionally manual production processes toward AI-powered workflows. The Company believes these capabilities have the potential to improve production efficiency, reduce incremental labor requirements and support a more scalable software business model.

Advancing from Manual Production to AI-Driven Workflows

Historically, creating interactive event floor plans required production teams to redraw venue layouts, place and number booths, interpret customer instructions and manage revisions. Map D's new AI workflow is designed to automate much of this process directly from customer floor-plan files, while allowing event organizers to review, refine and approve changes before publication.

By reducing the manual work required to create and maintain event floor plans, Nextech3D.ai believes it can improve production throughput while supporting a growing number of customers and events without a corresponding increase in production resources.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, commented:

"This is an important milestone in the evolution of our AI strategy, demonstrating how AI can move beyond providing recommendations to performing work that historically required manual production. Our first AI-generated customer floor plan is a real-world example of how we are beginning to apply these capabilities for customers.

"Our objective is to build a software business where customer volume, transaction activity and production output can grow faster than the resources required to support them. We believe this creates an opportunity to improve operating efficiencies and generate meaningful operating leverage as we scale."

Expanding AI Capabilities Across Map D

The Company's recently introduced agentic AI capabilities are designed to enable event organizers to interact with Map D using natural-language commands, access actionable intelligence and manage operational workflows more efficiently.

These capabilities include:

AI-powered pricing intelligence: Analyzing event information and providing pricing recommendations supported by relevant data and reasoning.

Analyzing event information and providing pricing recommendations supported by relevant data and reasoning. Conversational floor-plan creation: Allowing organizers to identify available space and create booths, aisles and booth numbering using natural-language instructions.

Allowing organizers to identify available space and create booths, aisles and booth numbering using natural-language instructions. AI-assisted booth management: Identifying booth categories, recommending operational changes and protecting previously assigned exhibitor space.

Identifying booth categories, recommending operational changes and protecting previously assigned exhibitor space. Human-controlled execution: Allowing organizers to review, approve and reverse proposed changes when appropriate.

Together, these capabilities support Nextech3D.ai's strategy of embedding AI directly into its software platforms rather than offering AI as a standalone feature.

Building Operating Leverage Through AI Production

Nextech3D.ai believes the transition toward AI-driven production has the potential to improve the economics of its software business by increasing the volume of work performed through its platforms while reducing the incremental manual effort required to serve additional customers.

In its September 24, 2026 business update, the Company reported approximately 80% software gross margins, approximately $1 million in new customer contract value and 180 new customer contracts. The Company also reported an increase in multi-year enterprise agreements.

While these historical results are not attributable to the newly introduced AI floor-plan functionality, management believes applying AI production capabilities across its existing software infrastructure could support further operational efficiencies as customer adoption increases.

Mr. Gappelberg continued:

"The opportunity extends well beyond automating floor-plan creation. We see the potential to apply this same approach across Eventdex, Map D, KraftyLab and KATE, allowing AI to perform an increasing share of repetitive, service-intensive workflows while delivering greater ROI to customers.

"We believe the combination of high-margin software, AI-driven production and increasing customer adoption can create a more efficient and scalable operating model. Our focus is on translating these technological advancements into measurable improvements in productivity, customer experience and scaling our financial performance."

Scaling AI Production Across Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai's broader strategy is to identify production-intensive workflows across its software portfolio that can increasingly be automated through AI, while maintaining appropriate human oversight and customer control.

Management believes successful implementation could accelerate customer onboarding, streamline event production, increase self-service capabilities and allow the Company's software platforms to support greater transaction and customer volumes over time.

The first AI-generated customer floor plan for SEBC 2027 represents an initial customer deployment milestone in this strategy and provides a foundation for expanding AI production capabilities throughout Nextech3D.ai's enterprise software portfolio.

View the live SEBC 2027 floor plan: click here

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company focused on developing and commercializing technology solutions across event technology, interactive mapping, engagement and enterprise applications. Its portfolio includes Eventdex, Map D, KraftyLab and KATE, which form the foundation of the Company's evolving AI-first enterprise software strategy.

Investor Relations Contact

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group - MZ North America

305-341-9451

NTAR@mzgroup.us

Company Contact

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

Nextech3D.ai Corp.

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

investors@nextechar.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements concerning the Company's AI-production strategy, potential operating leverage, future automation, AI capabilities, product development, customer adoption, commercialization, potential efficiencies, scalability and future business prospects.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including technology-development and product-performance risks, customer-adoption risks, competitive conditions, availability of capital, third-party technology dependencies, regulatory developments, data-security and privacy requirements and AI-related operating costs.

There can be no assurance that the Company's AI-production strategy will achieve anticipated efficiencies, operating leverage, customer adoption or financial benefits. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ais-map-d-creates-first-ai-generated-customer-floor-pla-1239787