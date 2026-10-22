

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic (MDT) reported positive results from two large real-world registries evaluating its Sphere-9 Catheter and the PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System in patients with heart rhythm disorders. The findings were presented at the Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society (APHRS) 2026 meeting.



Cardiac ablation is a procedure used to treat abnormal heart rhythms, or arrhythmias, by targeting areas of heart tissue responsible for irregular electrical signals.



The APEX registry included 1,050 patients with atrial fibrillation treated with the Sphere-9 catheter and Affera Mapping and Ablation System across 28 sites worldwide. The study reported a low major complication rate of 1.1% with no cases of acute kidney injury, severe coronary spasm, or phrernic nerve injury.



The REAL PULSE registry evaluated 1,160 patients treated with the PulseSelect PFA system at 38 global sites. According to the company, the system achieved a 100% acute procedural success rate and a low major complication rate of 0.09%.



A separate European analysis from the APEX registry assessed the Sphere-9 catheter in 46 patients undergoing treatment for ventricular tachycardia (VT), a potentially serious heart rhythm disorder. The study reported an acute success rate of 87% and an estimated six-month freedom from recurrence rate of 75%.



Medtronic said the findings add to the growing body of real-world evidence supporting its cardiac ablation technologies for patients with atrial and ventricular arrhythmias.



MDT has traded between $73.31 and $106.33 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $93.03, down 1.69%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $93.26, up 0.25%.



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