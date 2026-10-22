Program covering approximately 200 units highlights cross-selling capabilities, service internalization and technician utilization

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Elevate Service Group Inc. (TSXV: SERV) (OTCQB: ESVCF) (FSE: Y19) ("Elevate" or the "Company") announced today that its subsidiary, TFI Food Equipment Solutions ("TFI"), has completed a preventative maintenance program covering approximately 200 Taylor 349 Froster machines at Circle K locations across Ontario.

The program demonstrates Elevate's strategy of leveraging customer relationships and specialized expertise across its operating businesses to deliver integrated customer solutions, generate incremental service opportunities, improve technician utilization and internalize work that might otherwise be subcontracted or declined.

TFI has supported Circle K's foodservice equipment for several years and possesses deep technical expertise on the Taylor equipment platform. The new program expanded that relationship through scheduled preventative maintenance services across Ontario, utilizing qualified technicians from TFI and Elevate's broader service network.

Cross-Selling, Service Internalization and Operating Leverage

The Circle K program was awarded at a time when TFI's existing service operations were running near capacity. By leveraging qualified technicians from across the Elevate network, the Company was able to execute the additional work internally while maintaining service levels for existing customers.

The program illustrates how Elevate's integrated operating platform can generate incremental revenue opportunities from existing customer relationships, improve utilization of its technician network and retain service economics within the organization.

"National customers value service partners that can execute consistently across large geographic footprints," said Michael Cheung, Head of Sales and Business Development at Elevate. "By combining TFI's equipment expertise with Elevate's broader technician network, we can deliver that scale while maintaining service quality and expanding our ability to support existing customer relationships."

"Circle K is a practical example of the value we are creating by combining our businesses," said Romeo Di Battista Jr., Executive Chairman of Elevate. "TFI brought the customer relationship, equipment expertise and installed base, while the broader Elevate network provided the additional capacity to execute. Work that historically may have been subcontracted or declined can now be delivered internally, creating opportunities for incremental revenue, improved utilization and operating leverage."

Elevate intends to apply the same model across additional equipment categories and customer relationships throughout its platform, combining the specialized expertise and established customer bases of its operating companies with the scale, technical capabilities and service capacity of its integrated network.

TFI Food Equipment Solutions, Powered by Elevate Service Group

TFI is a leading Canadian foodservice equipment specialist providing equipment supply, installation and service to restaurant, hospitality and institutional foodservice operators. As part of Elevate Service Group, TFI combines equipment expertise with Elevate's national technical service and facilities capabilities, delivering end-to-end solutions and lifecycle support for operators across Canada.

Elevate Service Group Inc.

Elevate Service Group is a national facilities management and essential commercial services company focused on building an integrated platform through disciplined acquisitions and organic growth. Through its operating companies, Elevate brings decades of experience serving national, blue-chip customers. The Company is building a scalable platform supported by shared infrastructure, technology and operational best practices. This approach drives efficiencies, expands service offerings, and delivers superior customer outcomes. Elevate trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "SERV", on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker "ESVCF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker "Y19".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budgets", "schedules", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information, or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Elevate Service Group Inc.

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