Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Rockwell Automation Expands FactoryTalk Conductor with NVIDIA Nemotron Support

Rockwell Automation Expands FactoryTalk Conductor with NVIDIA Nemotron Support

Manufacturers gain additional deployment flexibility for industrial AI orchestration through support for NVIDIA Nemotron models

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced support for NVIDIA Nemotron open models within FactoryTalk Conductor, its AI-native orchestration platform for industrial automation.



Building on the recent introduction of FactoryTalk Conductor, support for NVIDIA Nemotron models expands deployment flexibility for manufacturers adopting industrial AI. The open-source approach enables organizations to keep engineering and production data within their own environments while leveraging Rockwell Automation-verified agents and skills to automate complex workflows with greater control over infrastructure, governance and cost.



"Manufacturers want to adopt AI in ways that align with their business, technology and governance requirements," said Matheus Bulho, SVP, software & control, Rockwell Automation. "Support for NVIDIA Nemotron models gives customers another option for deploying FactoryTalk Conductor using open-source AI technology while maintaining control of their data and infrastructure. Combined with Rockwell Automation-verified agents and skills, organizations can apply trusted industrial expertise across engineering workflows and scale AI with confidence."



FactoryTalk Conductor enables users to initiate engineering tasks through natural language interactions and intelligently coordinates the software, AI capabilities and workflows needed to complete them. By combining AI orchestration with Rockwell Automation-verified agents and skills, the platform helps manufacturers accelerate engineering activities while maintaining the standards, governance and reliability required in industrial environments.



Key benefits of NVIDIA Nemotron support include:

Expanded AI deployment flexibility to align with enterprise AI strategies

Additional options for customers seeking greater control over AI infrastructure and model management

Support for scalable AI-powered workflows across industrial automation software and engineering processes

Continued access to Rockwell-verified agents and skills alongside customer-developed capabilities.

Looking ahead, Rockwell Automation envisions FactoryTalk Conductor helping manufacturers move toward agent-driven engineering workflows, where AI agents can execute increasingly complex activities across software environments while engineers remain responsible for oversight, validation and critical decisions. Combined with support for NVIDIA Nemotron models and Rockwell Automation-verified agents and skills, the platform is designed to help manufacturers scale AI in a manner aligned with industrial requirements for governance, security and reliability.



Additional information about FactoryTalk Conductor can be found at www.rockwellautomation.com.



About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2026. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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