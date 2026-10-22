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WKN: A42BMN | ISIN: US26614N2018 | Ticker-Symbol: 6D8
Stuttgart
22.10.26 | 15:17
119,22 Euro
-0,03 % -0,04
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,92118,3615:35
116,58118,2415:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 14:10 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

4Tissue BV: 4Tissue raises €7 million in Series A financing and appoints Stéphanie Dupont as CEO

GHENT, Belgium, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4Tissue, a Belgian medtech company developing solutions for regenerative medicine, announces a €7 million Series A financing round and the appointment of Stéphanie Dupont as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The financing will support 4Tissue's next phase of development, focusing on its first-in-human (FIH) study, manufacturing scale-up and further development of its technology platform for additional applications in regenerative medicine.

4Tissue is developing a bioresorbable, injectable hydrogel designed to support natural tissue regeneration. The technology is being developed for breast reconstruction and augmentation, with the aim of providing a less invasive, patient-friendly alternative to existing techniques. The platform also holds potential for other applications where soft tissue repair and regeneration represent an important clinical need.

Stéphanie Dupont appointed CEO

Stéphanie Dupont brings more than 15 years of experience advancing innovative technologies from development through commercialization. She has held leadership positions at Barco, miDiagnostics, Talis Biomedical, HP and Bain & Company, leading international teams across product management, marketing and R&D. She holds a PhD in Materials Science & Engineering from Stanford University.

"4Tissue is at an important inflection point," said Stéphanie Dupont. "As we move towards our first clinical study, we are getting closer to our goal of making our technology available to patients. The combination of strong science, a clear clinical need and the potential to make a tangible difference for patients makes this an exciting phase. I look forward to working with the team, our investors and partners to shape the company's next phase of growth."

Dr. Katleen Verleysen, Chair of the Board of Directors of 4Tissue, said: "Stéphanie brings the combination of scientific expertise, product strategy and international experience that 4Tissue needs at this stage. Together with our team and the new financing, we have a solid foundation to achieve our next clinical and operational milestones."

Virginie Saverys, investor, added: "4Tissue has developed an innovative technology that addresses a significant unmet clinical need. We strongly believe in the potential of the platform, the team and the company's strategy, and look forward to supporting 4Tissue through this next phase of development."

The Series A provides 4Tissue with the resources to accelerate clinical development and further strengthen its position in regenerative medicine.

For more information, visit www.4tissue.com.

Media contact:
Stéphanie Dupont
CEO
info@4tissue.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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