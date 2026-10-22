Stagwell and Palantir Expand AI Partnership to Transform Enterprise Marketing

Palantir to support Stagwell on AI-powered marketing solutions, with Stagwell serving as a premier marketing transformation partner for Palantir

NEW YORK, NY AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR), a leading provider of AI-powered software, today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership to accelerate the development of AI-powered marketing solutions for enterprise clients.

Building on their November 2025 agreement, the companies will combine Palantir's advanced AI software with Stagwell's marketing expertise and agentic technology to help enterprises modernize marketing operations, unlock the value of their data and drive business growth.

As part of the expansion, Stagwell will serve as a premier marketing transformation partner for Palantir while developing new AI-powered solutions enterprise customers leveraging Palantir's platforms.

"Stagwell and Palantir are bringing together two powerful sets of capabilities to fundamentally transform enterprise marketing," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "By combining Palantir's extraordinary technology with our understanding of how brands connect with consumers and drive growth, we can accelerate AI adoption at scale. Just as importantly, we're giving clients the power of AI while allowing them to retain ownership of their data and build on their existing technology investments rather than being locked into a walled garden."

"With this partnership, Stagwell is turning its advanced marketing capabilities into compounding advantage for their customers," said Alex Karp, CEO and Co-Founder of Palantir. "The ownership and deployment of sovereign models, designed individually for each customer, will transform the way they go to market."

Palantir's technology will be leveraged within the family of Stagwell's Machine products, including Machine OS, The Knowledge Machine (turns consumer sentiment signals into action), the audience machine (builds audience profiles and creates addressable segments) and The Media Machine (a full-lifecycle agentic media operating system designed to plan, optimize , and measure across platforms). Through Palantir's ontologies and agent framework, the partnership will help power connected workflows, intelligence and activation across the Machines portfolio.

Central to the collaboration is a shared commitment to AI sovereignty, ensuring enterprises maintain control over their proprietary data and technology infrastructure. Rather than requiring clients to move their information into closed ecosystems, the companies' approach prioritizes interoperability, flexibility , and the ability to deploy advanced AI capabilities within existing enterprise systems.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 40+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Software that dominates. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the conference/presentations to which it relates contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding our product development, distribution, contracts, and pricing, expected benefits of and applications for our software platforms, business strategy and plans (including strategy and plans relating to our Artificial Intelligence Platform ("AIP"), sales and marketing efforts, partnerships, and customers), investments in our business, market trends and market size, expectations regarding any current or potential customers, partnerships, or other business relationships or initiatives, opportunities (including growth opportunities), and positioning, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and are or were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer(s), the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired, the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors, our platforms' reliability, and the timing of the development and release of, and updates to, our products. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Media Contacts

Stagwell: PR@stagwellglobal.com

Palantir: media@palantir.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-and-palantir-pltr-expand-ai-partnership-to-transfo-1239433