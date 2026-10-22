IBM and Scuderia Ferrari HP Expand AI-Powered Fan Experience Ahead of the United States Grand Prix

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Formula 1 returns to Austin's Circuit of the Americas for this weekend's United States Grand Prix, IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Scuderia Ferrari HP are introducing new AI-powered features to the Scuderia Ferrari mobile app. Built using IBM Bob and IBM Consulting Advantage, the new and enhanced features offer even more ways for fans to engage with each other and the team they love, creating a definitive home for Scuderia Ferrari's passionate global community of nearly 400 million Tifosi.

The new Race Timeline captures the key moments of every session as it unfolds in an easily scrollable, visual format - whether a driver pits or sets the fastest lap, the weather turns or a Virtual Safety Car is called.

Race Summaries, which provides recaps of the Scuderia Ferrari HP team's performance, has been expanded to cover all sessions including practice, sprint, qualifying and race day. AI agents built with IBM watsonx transform complex race data and strategic insights from the Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers and team principal into compelling narratives - within just minutes of the conclusion of each session.

Located within the Game Center, the new Pitstop Reaction Game challenges fans to pick the right tire in the quickest time. Points are shown on a global leaderboard, so fans can see how they rank among fellow Tifosi, alongside quizzes and predictor leagues that users can play with friends.

Beyond race weekends, the updates are designed to deepen the relationship between Scuderia Ferrari and its fans. Fans can now share their own six-word stories about what the team means to them, and Scuderia Ferrari HP will showcase them in the new Tifosi Hub, a section in the app dedicated to sharing personal stories from the fans who fuel the team.

"At Scuderia Ferrari HP, we are constantly looking for new ways to bring our fans closer to the team and the action on track," said Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer, Scuderia Ferrari HP. "The Automated Race Timeline gives Tifosi a clearer view of how each session develops, while the Pitstop Reaction Game allows them to experience some of the speed and pressure behind a critical race decision. Together with IBM, we are transforming the technology and competitive spirit that define Scuderia Ferrari HP into more interactive experiences for our fans around the world."

"Every overtake, every pit stop and every moment gives fans another reason to feel more invested in the race," added Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President, Chief Global Affairs Officer at IBM. "By harnessing AI innovation, we can help paint a better picture for the Tifosi to better understand the 'how' and the 'why' behind the action. This is the same IBM watsonx technology that is transforming digital operations for the world's leading enterprises."

As Scuderia Ferrari HP's Official Fan Engagement and Data Analytics Partner, IBM works closely with the team to evolve its mobile app, putting watsonx AI at the core of the experience. Deploying 70+ reusable AI skills and 30+ agents, IBM Bob and IBM Consulting Advantage have increased productivity overall by 30% for the product development lifecycle (PDLC) of the app.1 Following the May 2025 app relaunch, internal measurement showed a 35% increase in cumulative downloads over the first year. There was also a 36% increase in Average Monthly Active Users that first year and engagement also increased significantly in the first year, evidenced by a 35% lift in Engaged Sessions.

Download the redesigned Scuderia Ferrari mobile app, available for mobile devices, in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Click here to learn more about IBM and the Scuderia Ferrari app.

1 As measured during the Monza Grand Prix and Madrid Grand Prix.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Media contact:

Paul Pettas

IBM

paulpettas@ibm.com

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