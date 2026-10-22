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WKN: 854545 | ISIN: US2788651006 | Ticker-Symbol: ECJ
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 16:19
260,30 Euro
+1,52 % +3,90
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ECOLAB INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECOLAB INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
259,60261,0016:55
259,90260,7016:54
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 15:24 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ZwitterCo Announces Strategic Investment from Ecolab to Drive Water Circularity

ZwitterCo Announces Strategic Investment from Ecolab to Drive Water Circularity

Investment enables companies to collaborate on advanced water reuse and circularity solutions for food and beverage manufacturers.

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ZwitterCo, a leading solutions provider for wastewater filtration, announced a strategic investment from global water and infection prevention leader, Ecolab. ZwitterCo is transforming industrial water treatment with advanced membrane solutions that use proprietary technology to unlock water reuse opportunities.

Ecolab's investment supports ZwitterCo in scaling water circularity solutions across the food and beverage industry. As global water scarcity intensifies, food and beverage manufacturers are under growing pressure to reduce water use while driving quality, safety and productivity across their operations. The investment unlocks opportunities for ZwitterCo to combine its membrane solutions with Ecolab's water treatment programs, technology and expertise, enhancing how food and beverage manufacturers reclaim water from wastewater streams.

ZwitterCo's capabilities are designed to make water reuse more practical in environments where organic waste, cleaning chemistry, and other compounds can make wastewater difficult to treat, such as brewing, dairy, grain processing and protein processing. By pairing advanced filtration with chemistry, digital monitoring and on-site expertise, the company aims to help manufacturers recover utility-grade water from streams that have historically been too complex for efficient recycling.

"We are thrilled to have Ecolab as an investor and strategic partner," said Alex Rappaport, Co-founder and CEO of ZwitterCo. "Ecolab has unmatched expertise in water treatment, digital monitoring and customer operations. Together, we can help manufacturers turn difficult wastewater streams into reusable water. This partnership is an important step toward making industrial water circularity easier to deploy, faster to scale and more valuable for customers."

"For more than a century, Ecolab has developed solutions that help customers improve performance while protecting the resources vital to life," said Nicolas Granucci, EVP and GM, Global Food & Beverage, Ecolab. "As food and beverage manufacturers look for practical ways to reduce water risk, we are excited to invest and collaborate with ZwitterCo to advance meaningful steps towards water circularity at scale."

About ZwitterCo

ZwitterCo is the global leader in membrane solutions for challenging separations, helping industries treat complex wastewater, purify water for reuse, and maximize efficiency in food processing applications. The company leverages its breakthrough zwitterionic chemistry to build membranes with unprecedented fouling resistance, overcoming the longest-standing limitation with conventional filtration. Manufacturers in more than 20 countries across food and beverage, agricultural, and industrial sectors rely on ZwitterCo's membrane solutions to achieve their most ambitious sustainability and growth targets.

Media Contact

Rachel Zak, Commercial Enablement Specialist

rzak@zwitterco.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zwitterco-announces-strategic-investment-from-ecolab-to-drive-water-circularity-302916993.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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