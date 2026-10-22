Cubic DTECH, Lite Coms and OSI Federal to Demonstrate Integrated Tactical Communications at Air Force Innovation Expo 2026

Edge compute, multi-orbit SATCOM and integration support designed to deliver resilient communications for Agile Combat Employment

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions (DTECH), a business unit of Cubic Defense, will showcase its latest tactical edge solutions alongside Lite Coms and OSI Federal Technologies, Inc. (OSI Federal) at the Air Force Innovation Expo (AIX) 2026, co-located with the ARC WEPTAC/DCP Conference, Oct. 26-27, at the Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona.

"Air Force modernization takes more than individual technologies. It takes resilient, modular mission infrastructure that can connect, process and protect data at the tactical edge, even when connectivity is degraded or contested," said Anthony Verna, Senior Vice President and General Manager, DTECH Mission Solutions, Cubic Defense. "At AIX, we're demonstrating how Cubic DTECH pairs open, modular compute and networking with flexible SATCOM transport and experienced integration support to give Air Force units a faster path from requirement to fielded capability."

Visit Cubic DTECH, Lite Coms and OSI Federal to speak with experts and explore demonstrations featuring:

Tactical Baseband and Edge Compute: Cubic DTECH's fielded M3X and next-generation eHPC architecture deliver compact, modular baseband infrastructure that reduces footprint, setup time and complexity at forward locations. Supporting multi-path connectivity, multi-enclave operations and Zero Trust edge security, the architecture scales from small teams to more than 175 users and brings AI/ML, analytics and tactical cloud workloads to the edge.

Cubic DTECH's fielded M3X and next-generation eHPC architecture deliver compact, modular baseband infrastructure that reduces footprint, setup time and complexity at forward locations. Supporting multi-path connectivity, multi-enclave operations and Zero Trust edge security, the architecture scales from small teams to more than 175 users and brings AI/ML, analytics and tactical cloud workloads to the edge. Open, Modular Architecture: Aligned with the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), Cubic DTECH's transport- and radio-agnostic design allows units to integrate radios, SATCOM services, 5G and other transport options without replacing the full system, enabling faster technology insertion, vendor independence and lower lifecycle costs.

Aligned with the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), Cubic DTECH's transport- and radio-agnostic design allows units to integrate radios, SATCOM services, 5G and other transport options without replacing the full system, enabling faster technology insertion, vendor independence and lower lifecycle costs. Multi-Orbit SATCOM Transport: Lite Coms' rugged VSAT and electronically steerable antenna systems provide rapidly deployable transport across GEO, MEO and LEO architectures, designed to reduce setup time and sustain communications in denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited (DDIL) environments.

Lite Coms' rugged VSAT and electronically steerable antenna systems provide rapidly deployable transport across GEO, MEO and LEO architectures, designed to reduce setup time and sustain communications in denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited (DDIL) environments. Integration, Procurement and Fielding: As lead integrator and value-added reseller, OSI Federal, an ISO 9001:2015-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), supports technology identification, procurement, integration, fielding and logistics, helping Air Force customers move from defined mission requirements to operational capability.

"Air Force teams need transport that can be established quickly and adapted across available satellite networks," said Greg Campbell, President of Lite Coms. "Our rugged SATCOM systems provide multi-orbit flexibility across GEO, MEO and LEO, reducing the time and complexity required to establish communications in austere environments. Working with Cubic DTECH and OSI Federal connects that transport to the compute, networking and fielding support distributed operations demand."

"Government organizations need a clear path to evaluate, acquire, integrate and field technology against operational requirements," said Hans Sugatan, Owner of OSI Federal Technologies. "OSI Federal brings customer insight, trusted manufacturer relationships, procurement experience and logistics support to the team, so Air Force organizations can move from a defined requirement to an integrated capability with fewer handoffs."

Together, Cubic DTECH, Lite Coms and OSI Federal give Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve organizations a complete pathway from communications technology to fielded capability for Agile Combat Employment, distributed operations and mission command.

To learn more about Cubic DTECH edge compute and networking solutions, visit DTECH.cubic.com.

About Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions

DTECH Mission Solutions delivers edge computing and networking platforms designed to support the next-generation tactical edge by providing ruggedized, SWaP-optimized solutions for AI/ML acceleration, secure networking and dynamic routing. These platforms enable mission-critical applications such as real-time ISR data processing, automated target recognition, EW signal analysis and distributed command and control, all at the edge.

About Cubic

Cubic creates technology solutions in transportation and defense that simplify daily journeys and help promote mission success and safety for those who serve. To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Lite Coms

Lite Coms provides rugged, rapidly deployable satellite communications systems designed for operations in austere environments. Its portfolio includes VSAT and electronically steerable antenna systems that support GEO, MEO and LEO connectivity.

About OSI Federal Technologies

OSI Federal Technologies, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and value-added reseller that supports federal customers through technology identification, procurement, integration, fielding and logistics. The company works with trusted manufacturers to align technology solutions with operational requirements and acquisition needs.

Media Contacts:

Dave Sniadak

Cubic Defense

Dave.Sniadak@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Patrick Ingraham

512.599.4015?

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

Lite Coms

Shaylyn Kissinger

Marketing Manager

skissinger@litecoms.com

OSI Federal Technologies, Inc.

Ashley Graham, MBA, PMP

Director of Strategic Growth & Federal Sales

agraham@osifederal.com

SOURCE: Cubic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cubic-dtech-lite-coms-and-osi-federal-to-demonstrate-integrated-t-1239454