Cubic Defense: Cubic DTECH to Demonstrate Intelligent Mission Infrastructure at The Airlift/Tanker Association's 58th Annual Air Mobility Symposium & Technology Exposition

Demonstrations include AI, cloud connectivity and voice translation technologies designed to support decision advantage and mission continuity for coalition operations in contested environments

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions, a business unit of Cubic Defense, will demonstrate its Intelligent Mission Infrastructure capabilities at The Airlift/Tanker Association's 58th Annual Air Mobility Symposium & Technology Exposition, Nov. 5-7 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida. The exposition will bring together organizations and decision-makers responsible for the design, operation and sustainment of U.S. Air Force airlift and air-refueling aircraft, along with related systems.

"Air mobility missions depend on the ability to turn data into informed decisions across domains and coalition partners," said Anthony Verna, Senior Vice President and General Manager, DTECH Mission Solutions, Cubic Defense. "At the Air Mobility Technology Exposition, we will demonstrate how Cubic DTECH connects data, computing and mission applications to help keep the mission moving, even in contested environments."

Visit Cubic DTECH at booth #1214 to speak with experts and explore demonstrations including:

Artificial intelligence applications: Cubic DTECH's open architecture enables seamless integration of third-party artificial intelligence applications. Cubic DTECH's Fusion Edge High Performance Compute platform supports artificial intelligence and data processing at the tactical edge, transforming operational data into actionable insights that accelerate decision-making in contested and disconnected environments.

Cubic DTECH's open architecture enables seamless integration of third-party artificial intelligence applications. Cubic DTECH's Fusion Edge High Performance Compute platform supports artificial intelligence and data processing at the tactical edge, transforming operational data into actionable insights that accelerate decision-making in contested and disconnected environments. Cloud connectivity: Resilient networking and cloud-enabled capabilities securely connect users, systems and mission data, supporting operational effectiveness in challenged or contested environments. By extending cloud capabilities to the tactical edge through distributed computing, Cubic DTECH enables data synchronization when communications are available and continued local operations when they are not.

Resilient networking and cloud-enabled capabilities securely connect users, systems and mission data, supporting operational effectiveness in challenged or contested environments. By extending cloud capabilities to the tactical edge through distributed computing, Cubic DTECH enables data synchronization when communications are available and continued local operations when they are not. Voice translation: Near-real-time voice translation technologies improve communication and interoperability across multinational and coalition operations. Integrated directly into tactical communication networks, these capabilities help mission partners collaborate more effectively.

Cubic DTECH's open-standard architecture enables customers to integrate third-party software vendors, artificial intelligence applications and mission partner technologies, providing the flexibility to select best-of-breed capabilities, accelerate innovation and turn data into faster, more informed decisions at the edge.

To learn more about Cubic DTECH edge compute and networking solutions, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions

DTECH Mission Solutions delivers edge computing and networking platforms designed to support the next-generation tactical edge by providing ruggedized, SWaP-optimized solutions for AI/ML acceleration, secure networking and dynamic routing. These platforms enable mission-critical applications such as real-time ISR data processing, automated target recognition, EW signal analysis and distributed command and control, all at the edge.

About Cubic

Cubic creates technology solutions in transportation and defense that simplify daily journeys and help promote mission success and safety for those who serve. To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

Media Contacts

Dave Sniadak

Cubic Defense

Dave.Sniadak@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Patrick Ingraham

512.599.4015

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-dtech-to-demonstrate-intelligent-mission-infrastructure-at-the-airlift-1246474