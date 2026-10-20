Cubic Defense: Cubic DTECH to Demonstrate AI-Enabled Decision Advantage at TechNet Indo-Pacific 2026

Demonstrating AI, cloud connectivity and voice translation technologies designed to deliver decision advantage in contested environments

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions (DTECH) , a business unit of Cubic Defense , will showcase its latest tactical edge solutions at TechNet Indo-Pacific 2026, Oct. 27-29, at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Honolulu, Hawaii.

"Decision superiority in the Pacific depends on the ability to access, process and act on information in increasingly contested environments," said Anthony Verna, Senior Vice President and General Manager, DTECH Mission Solutions, Cubic Defense. "At TechNet Indo-Pacific, we're demonstrating how Cubic DTECH combines edge computing with an open ecosystem of AI, cloud and voice technologies to help accelerate decisions, improve information advantage and support allied interoperability across the battlespace."

Visit Cubic Defense at Booth #112 to speak with experts and explore demonstrations featuring:

Artificial Intelligence Applications: Discover how Cubic's open architecture enables seamless integration of third-party AI applications. Cubic DTECH's Fusion Edge High Performance Compute (eHPC) platform supports AI and data processing at the tactical edge, transforming operational data into actionable insights that accelerate decision-making in contested and disconnected environments.

Cloud Connectivity: See how resilient networking and cloud-enabled capabilities securely connect users, systems and mission data, supporting operational effectiveness in challenged or contested environments. By extending cloud capabilities to the tactical edge through distributed computing, Cubic enables data synchronization when communications are available and continued local operations when they are not.

Voice Translation: Experience near-real-time voice translation technologies that improve communication and interoperability across multinational and coalition operations. Cubic DTECH partners with Instant Connect and Rally Tactical Systems to integrate Vocality Radio over Internet Protocol (RoIP) with interoperability and language translation software, enabling tactical radio communications across more than 70 languages. Integrated directly into tactical communication networks, the capabilities help mission partners collaborate more effectively.

Cubic DTECH's open-standard architecture enables customers to integrate third-party software vendors and mission partner technologies, providing the flexibility to select best-of-breed capabilities, accelerate innovation and turn data into faster, more informed decisions at the edge.

To learn more about Cubic DTECH edge compute and networking solutions, visit DTECH.cubic.com .

About Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions

DTECH Mission Solutions delivers edge computing and networking platforms designed to support the next-generation tactical edge by providing ruggedized, SWaP-optimized solutions for AI/ML acceleration, secure networking and dynamic routing. These platforms enable mission-critical applications such as real-time ISR data processing, automated target recognition, EW signal analysis and distributed command and control, all at the edge.

About Cubic

Cubic creates technology solutions in transportation and defense that simplify daily journeys and help promote mission success and safety for those who serve. To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

Media Contacts:

Dave Sniadak

Cubic Defense

Dave.Sniadak@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Patrick Ingraham

512.599.4015??

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-dtech-to-demonstrate-ai-enabled-decision-advantage-at-technet-indo-paci-1238626