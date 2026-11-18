Unifying land mobile radio and voice communications to deliver increased interoperability.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Cubic Vocality, a business unit of Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions, announces the release of software version 9.1, which integrates Leonardo MC_linX solution enabling next-generation LTE/5G mission-critical services, USB serial devices and SRTP streams.

"Our team understands the demands placed on first responders because a number of our team members come from those communities," said Anthony Verna, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions. "This release strengthens push-to-talk capabilities and simplifies integration between legacy radio systems and modern broadband platforms, delivering reliable, unified communications when it matters most."

The update enhances interoperability between Land Mobile Radio (LMR) systems and standards-based Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT) applications, enabling seamless communications across radio and broadband environments.

The addition of SRTP further streamlines integration with a broad range of secure voice solutions, including Voice over IP (VoIP) systems.

The software enables customers to:

Integrate existing Land Mobile Radio networks by Leonardo MC_linX, the 3GPP cloud-native platform recognized for its maturity and multi-vendor approach

Support secure, standards-based communication aligned with 3GPP specifications

Easily and securely integrate with a wide range of SRTP-supported voice systems.

Transmit and receive serial data via the RoIP Gateway

By unifying LMR systems with MCPTT applications, the Vocality RoIP delivers resilient, secure, and interoperable communication for emergency response situations. It enables fast, dependable, and prioritized communication for first responders, including during periods of heavy network congestion. This software release further expands Cubic Vocality's MCPTT partner ecosystem, providing customers with more options to integrate existing radio systems with mission-critical platforms.

Version 9.1 is available to all Vocality RoIP users as a free download via the automatic update feature at https://software.vocality.com.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit vocality.cubic.com.

About Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions

Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions delivers edge computing and networking platforms designed to support the next-generation tactical edge by providing ruggedized, SWaP-optimized solutions for AI/ML acceleration, secure networking, and dynamic routing. These platforms enable mission-critical applications such as real-time ISR data processing, automated target recognition, EW signal analysis, and distributed command-and-control, all at the edge.

Media Contact:

Dave Sniadak

Director of Communications

Cubic Defense

dave.sniadak@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-vocality-launches-software-version-9.1-expanding-integration-across-lan-1252158