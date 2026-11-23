Integrated live, virtual and constructive capabilities deliver realistic, data-driven training for all-domain readiness

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Cubic Defense, a recognized leader in live, virtual and constructive (LVC) training, will showcase its latest integrated air and ground training capabilities at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 2026, Nov. 30-Dec. 3 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

"As threats and operational requirements evolve, forces need to train against greater complexity without sacrificing realism," said Alicia M. Combs, Vice President and General Manager of Ground Training Systems, Cubic Defense. "Cubic is helping joint and coalition forces replicate emerging threats, connect training across domains and build the interoperability needed to operate effectively in increasingly contested environments."

"The speed and complexity of modern air operations are raising the bar for how forces prepare," said Tammy L. Schmidt, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Training Solutions, Cubic Defense. "Cubic brings together LVC training, mission data and synthetic environments so warfighters can rehearse complex missions at scale and be better prepared for the fight ahead."

Under the theme, "Your Proven Partner in Combat Readiness Through LVC Training. Today. Tomorrow. Beyond," Cubic will demonstrate how its technologies connect instrumentation, LVC integration, training data, exercise management and analysis across air and ground training to create more realistic and operationally relevant training environments. Visitors to Booth 541, in the South Concourse can experience:

Encrypted Live-Training Environment: Uses modular hardware and software upgrades, including the P5 System Security Upgrade (SSU), P5 Block 7 Secure Telemetry Enhancement (STE), F-35 P5 Internal STE and Secure Trainer LVC Datalink, to advance secure, connected training across fourth- and fifth-generation platforms.

Uses modular hardware and software upgrades, including the P5 System Security Upgrade (SSU), P5 Block 7 Secure Telemetry Enhancement (STE), F-35 P5 Internal STE and Secure Trainer LVC Datalink, to advance secure, connected training across fourth- and fifth-generation platforms. SPEAR Advanced Data Analytics: Brings mission data into a time-synchronized environment for live monitoring, reconstruction and debrief, helping users understand not just what happened, but why.

Brings mission data into a time-synchronized environment for live monitoring, reconstruction and debrief, helping users understand not just what happened, but why. Synthetic Inject to Live (SITL): Injects virtual aircraft, threats and effects into live mission systems, allowing aircrews to train against more complex scenarios without relying solely on live assets.

Injects virtual aircraft, threats and effects into live mission systems, allowing aircrews to train against more complex scenarios without relying solely on live assets. Bandit Board: Gives aggressor pilots a real-time tactical picture using P5 data and synthetic sensor information, turning legacy aircraft into more capable and realistic adversaries.

Gives aggressor pilots a real-time tactical picture using P5 data and synthetic sensor information, turning legacy aircraft into more capable and realistic adversaries. EPAN Soldier-Worn Training: Reduces soldier-worn equipment and removes the need for a traditional wired harness, making live training lighter and less intrusive.

Reduces soldier-worn equipment and removes the need for a traditional wired harness, making live training lighter and less intrusive. UAS and Counter-UAS Training: Brings drone threats into live exercises, supporting training for electronic warfare, kinetic defeat, ordnance delivery, direct fire and first-person view (FPV) operations.

Brings drone threats into live exercises, supporting training for electronic warfare, kinetic defeat, ordnance delivery, direct fire and first-person view (FPV) operations. Indirect Fire Mortar Training: Integrates simulated mortar missions and their effects into instrumented force-on-force exercises and after-action review.

Integrates simulated mortar missions and their effects into instrumented force-on-force exercises and after-action review. CATS Software Platform: Connects players, systems, events and training data across the exercise lifecycle, from planning and execution through analysis.

Connects players, systems, events and training data across the exercise lifecycle, from planning and execution through analysis. Smart Sustainment: Streamlines equipment issue, return, charging and diagnostics to reduce administrative burden and keep more training equipment ready for use.

By integrating instrumentation, software, training data and analysis across air and ground environments, Cubic helps forces create more realistic training, adapt to emerging threats and improve readiness across the training lifecycle.

To learn more about Cubic Defense solutions, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.



Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) products and services and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.

Media Contacts

Dave Sniadak

Cubic Defense

Dave.Sniadak@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-defense-to-showcase-connected-air-and-ground-training-ecosystem-at-i%2f-1255082