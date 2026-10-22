Developed in collaboration with NXP, the certified end-to-end environment accelerates SDV development, streamlines ASIL D compliance, and simplifies mixed-criticality software integration

TASKING, a leading provider of embedded software development tools, today announced the first and only single-vendor unified toolchain for NXP Semiconductors' S32K5 microcontroller family. Developed in close collaboration with NXP, this toolchain brings compilation, debugging, and verification together in one workflow, accelerating development of next-generation zonal architectures and electrification systems while significantly reducing cost, complexity and certification risks.

As the automotive industry transitions to software-defined vehicles (SDVs), toolchain fragmentation introduces real schedule risk, inflates certification effort and complicates software reuse across platform generations. With TASKING's unified toolchain, automotive software engineers at both OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers now have a single, certified development environment optimized for the S32K5's advanced architecture. This support spans across zone controllers, domain controllers, body control modules, chassis and safety controllers, and other demanding safety- and security-critical automotive applications.

"Efficient development of safety-critical automotive software requires a tightly integrated hardware and software environment," said Paul S. Lee, Senior Director, Automotive MCU Zonal Segment Leader, NXP. "Together with TASKING, we enable efficient software development for next-generation automotive systems with an automotive-grade toolchain that integrates safety-qualified compilation, advanced debugging, DSP acceleration, hardware isolation, and virtualization support. Customers can scale software more easily, while reducing complexity, costs, and certification risk."

Unified Toolchain Sets S32K5 Developers Up for the Long Run

Built on years of established debug and test support for NXP products, and following TASKING's compiler introduction for the S32K3 family, the unified toolchain for the S32K5 now provides an end-to-end workflow for compilation, debugging, and verification for S32K5 developers. The toolchain also includes full support, including out-of-the-box MCAL (microcontroller abstraction layer) certification via NXP's AUTOSAR RealTime Drivers (RTD).

Other key technical advantages of the TASKING toolchain for the NXP S32K5 family include:

High software reusability across S32K3 and S32K5: For teams with an existing S32K3 code base, this enables an efficient move to S32K5 without retooling their development environment, helping protect prior investment while reducing migration risk.

For teams with an existing S32K3 code base, this enables an efficient move to S32K5 without retooling their development environment, helping protect prior investment while reducing migration risk. Optimization for S32K5 hardware: The toolchain is deeply integrated with the S32K5's advanced features, including DSP acceleration, Arm Cortex-M7 and hypervisor-enabled Cortex-R52 cores, and hardware isolation mechanisms.

The toolchain is deeply integrated with the S32K5's advanced features, including DSP acceleration, Arm Cortex-M7 and hypervisor-enabled Cortex-R52 cores, and hardware isolation mechanisms. Safety and security : Developers get highly optimized performance along with ISO 26262 and ISO/SAE 21434 certifications and secure partitioning of mixed-criticality workloads without sacrificing safety or reliability.

: Developers get highly optimized performance along with ISO 26262 and ISO/SAE 21434 certifications and secure partitioning of mixed-criticality workloads without sacrificing safety or reliability. Comprehensive debug solutions: The toolchain provides compiler-aware support for flashing, debugging, and tracing, helping teams reduce friction and gain clarity when isolating and troubleshooting hard-to-diagnose issues.

The toolchain provides compiler-aware support for flashing, debugging, and tracing, helping teams reduce friction and gain clarity when isolating and troubleshooting hard-to-diagnose issues. Shift left test capabilities: By combining modern compiler technology, real-time debugging, and automated testing, it helps engineers identify issues, trace requirements, and verify standards compliance earlier in the development cycle.

"By extending our unified toolchain to the S32K5, with full MCAL certification, automotive engineering teams now have a single, certified environment that takes them from first compile to final validation without the integration overhead and certification risk that come with fragmented tools," said Christoph Herzog, Co-CEO and CTO, TASKING. "For programs running on one of the most capable automotive MCUs available today, this makes a tremendous difference in terms of developer productivity and efficiency. Our ongoing collaboration with NXP made meeting these customer needs a much simpler process."

Availability

TASKING's unified toolchain for the NXP S32K5 family is available now. For more information, visit www.tasking.com or the NXP S32K5 design resources page at nxp.com/S32K5.

About TASKING

TASKING is a leading provider of embedded software development tools that compile, debug and test. These tools enable embedded software engineers to develop reliable, high-performance applications for a safer future. Founded in 1977, TASKING is committed to expanding its portfolio to deliver a single-supplier, certifiable toolchain. As a trusted partner focused on customer need, expertise and a commitment to sustainability, TASKING and its integrated toolchain accelerates the software development lifecycle for safety and security critical applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, robotics and others.

For more information, visit TASKING's website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Media contacts:



Kelly Wanlass, HCI Marketing and Communications, Inc., Media Relations

Tel: +1 (801) 602-4723, Email: kelly@hcimarketing.com



Eylul Kocak, TASKING, PR Content Marketing Manager

Tel: +49 89 262010082 Email: eylul.kocak@tasking.com