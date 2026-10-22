Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22

For immediate release

22 October 2026

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased a total of 1,725 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 511 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

155,296,695 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)

110,505,935 Ordinary shares held in Treasury

265,802,630 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)

The figure of 155,296,695 which is the total number of voting rights in the Company following the transaction, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary