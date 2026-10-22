

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $656.0 million, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $341.3 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Omnicom Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $752.2 million or $2.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 59.1% to $6.422 billion from $4.037 billion last year.



Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $656.0 Mln. vs. $341.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.38 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $6.422 Bln vs. $4.037 Bln last year.



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