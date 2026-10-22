

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) revealed a profit for third quarter of $212.6 million



The company's earnings totaled $212.6 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $212.8 million, or $2.27 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $443.0 million from $419.1 million last year.



Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $212.6 Mln. vs. $212.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.35 vs. $2.27 last year. -Revenue: $443.0 Mln vs. $419.1 Mln last year.



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