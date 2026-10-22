

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is changing its house rules to prevent hosts from requiring guests to complete extensive cleaning tasks before leaving a property, following complaints about burdensome checkout requirements.



Under the updated policy, hosts can choose from seven standard house rules and add other reasonable requests. However, guests generally cannot be required to perform work typically handled by professional cleaners, including stripping beds, taking rubbish offsite or washing and putting away dishes.



The changes will apply to reservations booked on or after November 20. Airbnb said exceptions may be permitted in certain circumstances, such as asking guests to limit shower times during local drought restrictions.



House rules will also be displayed more prominently and included in reservation reminders. Hosts will not be allowed to impose fines, while separate contracts will generally be permitted only when required by law or homeowners association rules.



The changes come after years of complaints from guests about cleaning requirements, particularly when properties also charge cleaning fees.



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