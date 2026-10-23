

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo (SDXAY) announced earnings for full year that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR304 million, or EUR2.09 per share. This compares with EUR695 million, or EUR4.76 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sodexo reported adjusted earnings of EUR508 million or EUR3.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to EUR23.963 billion from EUR24.074 billion last year.



Sodexo earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR304 Mln. vs. EUR695 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.09 vs. EUR4.76 last year. -Revenue: EUR23.963 Bln vs. EUR24.074 Bln last year.



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