Securitas AB Interim Report Q3 2026 | January-September

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

July-September 2026

Total sales MSEK 38 566 (38 521)

Organic sales growth 0 percent (3)

Adjusted organic sales growth, 3 percent (4)*

Real sales growth within technology and solutions 6 percent (4)

Operating income before amortization MSEK 3 161 (3 107)

Operating margin 8.2 percent (8.1)

Adjusted operating margin, 8.2 percent (8.3)*

Items affecting comparability (IAC) MSEK -36 (-1 527)

Earnings per share, SEK 3.68 (1.09)

Earnings per share before IAC, SEK 3.28 (3.34)

Cash flow from operating activities 82 percent (106)

January-September 2026

Total sales MSEK 112 620 (116 691)

Organic sales growth 0 percent (4)

Adjusted organic sales growth, 3 percent (4)*

Real sales growth within technology and solutions 5 percent (5)

Operating income before amortization MSEK 8 444 (8 430)

Operating margin 7.5 percent (7.2)

Adjusted operating margin, 7.6 percent (7.5)*

Items affecting comparability (IAC) MSEK 102 (-1 770) whereof MSEK 223 (-5) related to divestitures

Earnings per share, SEK 9.36 (5.95)

Earnings per share before IAC, SEK 8.69 (8.48)

Cash flow from operating activities 71 percent (74)

Net debt/EBITDA ratio 2.1 (2.2)

*A new key ratio, operating margin adjusted for the government business within SCIS in the process of being closed down, was added as of the second quarter 2025. A new key ratio, organic sales growth adjusted for the same business, was added as of the third quarter 2025. Refer to note 5 for further information.

Comments from the President and CEO

"Solid performance supported by technology momentum"

Organic sales growth in the third quarter was 3 percent, adjusted for the close-down of the SCIS government business. The Technology and Guarding business units in North America delivered solid growth, while lower activity in the airport business weighed on organic sales growth in Europe.

Real sales growth in technology and solutions was 6 percent in the third quarter. The commercial momentum in our global technology business remained healthy, as installation order intake and backlog continued to grow, with record-high installation order intake in North America and Ibero-America. The share of technology and solutions increased to 35 percent (33), reflecting the execution of our strategic direction. This development is supported by our differentiated technology-led offering, and we continue to expand the commercialization of the capabilities we have built across the Group.

Our security services offering continues to be well received in client segments such as data centers, defense and pharmaceuticals, where long-term partnerships and high-quality security services offerings are increasingly valued. In certain markets and client segments, however, demand trends remain somewhat cautious, resulting in more selective purchasing behavior and longer decision cycles. We are managing this dynamic effectively in North America, while market conditions in certain countries in Europe and Ibero-America remain more fragmented, which impacted topline growth in the third quarter.

The adjusted operating margin in the third quarter was 8.2 percent (8.3), supported by continued good performance in North America. Operating margins in Europe and Ibero-America were below the strong levels achieved in the third quarter of last year. This was primarily due to the airport security business in Europe which had an impact in the third quarter of -0.2 percent on Group adjusted operating margin. Operating income was in line with last year. For the first nine months of the year, earnings per share increased by 6 percent.

Cash generation remained good, corresponding to 82 percent (106) of operating income in the quarter, and 71 percent (74) for the first nine months of the year. We remain well positioned to achieve our full-year cash flow target of 80-90 percent of operating income before amortization. The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.1 (2.2).

THE TRUSTED PARTNER IN INTELLIGENCE-LED SECURITY

Since launching our strategy this summer, I have met with clients across three continents. The response has been very positive, with both existing and prospective clients recognizing the value of our ambition to become the trusted partner in intelligence-led security. They see compelling value in our emphasis on quality and in a more dynamic, intelligence-led approach that combines high-quality security services with technology, data, analytics and Security Risk Management capabilities. While this represents a shift from established industry practices, there is strong support for the direction. Clients increasingly recognize Securitas' ability to leverage AI, automation and actionable risk intelligence to deliver greater value, and we are already beginning to see early signs of a shift in buying behavior towards intelligence-led security.

As part of the final stage of our strategic assessment program, we expect to have exited the last remaining contracts within the SCIS government business by the end of October.

CREATING LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER VALUE

In conjunction with the launch of our 2030 strategy, we updated the Group's financial targets, including our target to deliver average annual earnings per share growth of 10 percent over a business cycle. With a clear focus on quality, innovation, and disciplined execution, we are accelerating our transformation and remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable earnings growth and create long-term shareholder value.

Magnus Ahlqvist

President and CEO

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference on October 23, 2026, at 9.30 a.m. (CEST) where President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Matteo Dall'Ora will present the report and answer questions. The telephone conference will also be audio cast live via Securitas' website www.securitas.com

To follow the audio cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link

www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/ after the telephone conference.

For further information, please contact: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations +46 76 116 7443

ABOUT SECURITAS

Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. Nine decades of deep experience means we see what others miss. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, combined with an innovative, holistic approach, we're transforming the security industry. With approximately 322 000 employees in 44 markets, we see a different world and create sustainable value for our clients by protecting what matters most - their people and assets.

Group financial targets

Securitas has the following financial targets:

Average annual earnings per share growth of 10 percent over a business cycle, excluding items affecting comparability and adjusted for changes in exchange rates, with a >10 percent operating margin ambition long-term

Operating cash flow of 80-90 percent of operating income before amortization

Net debt to EBITDA below 2.5x

Dividend policy of 50-60 percent of annual net income over a business cycle, with excess capital returned to shareholders once stra-tegic growth priorities are met

Securitas AB (publ.)

P.O. Box 12307, SE-102 28 Stockholm, Sweden

Visiting address:

Lindhagensplan 70

Telephone: +46 10 470 30 00

Corporate registration number: 556302-7241

www.securitas.com

This is information that Securitas AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 a.m. (CEST) on Friday, October 23, 2026.

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