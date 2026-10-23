Ratos AB: Increased growth and improved earnings in the portfolio

Q3 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 4,427m (4,165), of which organic growth corresponded to 5.9% (-3.5)

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 480m (373)

The adjusted EBITA margin was 10.8% (9.0)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 450m (606) and was impacted by items affecting comparability of SEK +263m in the same period last year, mainly due to the outcome of the arbitration regarding Diab

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 327m (444)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.83 (0.43)

Diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.83 (1.20)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 270m (868) and was impacted by items affecting comparability of SEK +700m in the same period last year, mainly due to the outcome of the arbitration regarding Diab

January-September 2026, continuing operations

Net sales amounted to SEK 14,626m (14,231), of which organic growth corresponded to 4.1% (-2.3)

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 1,885m (1,586)

The adjusted EBITA margin was 12.9% (11.1)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 2,157m (1,874) and was impacted by items affecting comparability of SEK +362m (+380), mainly due to the divestment of shares in Sentia and insurance compensation received

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 1,671 (1,234)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.47 (2.04)

Diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.57 (3.23)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,811m (1,847)

Significant events during and after the end of the quarter

On 21 October, HL Display entered into an agreement to acquire Top Global S.L. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter

"The third quarter was characterized by healthy organic growth and a broad improvement in profitability across our portfolio companies. We also continued to develop the companies through organic growth initiatives and add-on acquisitions and by adding stronger industrial expertise to portfolio company boards."

Gustaf Salford, CEO

A presentation of the interim report will be held today at 10.00 a.m. CEST. The presentation will be held in English and will also be available as a webcast on Ratos website, www.ratos.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations.

To follow the presentation via audiocast, access this link:

https://events.inderes.com/ratos/q3-report-2026

To participate and verbally ask questions via teleconference, please register via link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

https://events.inderes.com/ratos/q3-report-2026/dial-in

Stockholm, 23 October 2026

Ratos AB (publ)

Gustaf Salford

CEO

For further information, please visit www.ratos.com or contact:

Anna Vilogorac, CFO & IR

+46 70 616 50 19, anna.vilogorac@ratos.com

Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability

+46 70 300 35 38, katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

This information is information that Ratos is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 07:30 CEST.

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed investment company focused on long-term, active ownership. It holds majority and minority stakes in Nordic companies. In 2025, net sales totalled SEK 19 billion and adjusted EBITA SEK 1.9 billion. Ratos has approximately 9,100 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.