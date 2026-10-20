Ratos AB: Jon Sintorn appointed Chairman of HL Display

Jon Sintorn has been appointed Chairman of HL Display, a Ratos portfolio company, he will assume the position 20 October 2026. He succeeds Anna Vilogorac who leaves the Board.

"We are pleased to welcome Jon Sintorn as Chairman of HL Display. With extensive experience from senior executive roles, including as President and CEO of Permobil and Nilfisk, Jon brings a strong track record of leading and scaling international businesses. His experience of working closely with financial owners and developing decentralized organizations will be highly valuable as HL Display continues its international growth journey," says Gustaf Salford, CEO of Ratos.

"I am honoured and very much look forward to working with the HL Display team and Jonas Magnusson, and Ratos to build on the company's strong platform and further strengthen its international position. We see significant opportunities to drive profitable growth, both organically and by playing an active role in the continued consolidation of the market," says Jon Sintorn.

About HL Display

HL Display is a leader in in-store merchandising and communication solutions, helping customers to create better shopping in-store experience for shoppers and personnel. Founded in 1954 and today present in more than 70 countries and their solutions can be found in 350,000 stores. The company supports its customers grow sales, inspire shoppers, drive efficiency, reduce waste and improve work in-store. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and sales offices in 26 countries covering 40 markets as well as distribution partners covering the remaining markets globally. HL Display has 1,600 employees and net sales of SEK 2,834m and adjusted EBITA of SEK 387m in 2025.

Ratos holds a 98 percent ownership stake in HL Display.

For more information, please contact:

Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability

+46 70 300 35 38, katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed investment company focused on long-term, active ownership. It holds majority and minority stakes in Nordic companies. In 2025, net sales totalled SEK 19 billion and adjusted EBITA SEK 1.9 billion. Ratos has approximately 9,100 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

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Jon Sintorn