Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 882286 | ISIN: SE0000111940 | Ticker-Symbol: RAZB
Berlin
22.12.25 | 17:50
3,360 Euro
+1,14 % +0,038
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RATOS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RATOS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3383,38218:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 16:20 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ratos AB: Ratos company HL Display signes an agreement to acquire Deinzer Holding GmbH

HL Display has signed an agreement to acquire Deinzer Holding GmbH, a full-service provider of custom-made point-of-sale display solutions for retailers and brand suppliers. The acquisition will further strengthen HL's bespoke offer as well as its position as a leading supplier of in-store merchandising and communication solutions in Europe. The acquisition is the latest step in the company's accelerated growth journey.

Founded in 1966, Deinzer has established itself as a premium full-service provider of multi-material in-store display solutions for leading retailers and brands. Today, the company based in Langenfeld, Germany is generating an annual turnover of €30m. Having shaped visibility at the point of sales for decades, Deinzer and its team of 180 employees have built a reputation for high quality custom design and production as well as strong customer relationships.

"I am excited to announce our intention to acquire Deinzer. The company is appreciated by its customers for their bespoke design and production capabilities, which makes them a great complement to our own portfolio of tailor-made and standard solutions. With this acquisition we will be able to create a hub for a custom-made, multi-material permanent display offer, supporting our customers in Germany and Central Europe.I am looking forward for the Deinzer team to join HL Display," says Björn Borgman, CEO, HL Display.

The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by competition authorities, which is expected to be obtained during the first quarter of 2026.

About HL Display
HL is a leader in in-store merchandising and communication solutions, helping customers to create a better shopping in-store experience for shoppers and personnel. Founded in 1954, HL today is present in more than 70 countries and solutions can be found in 350,000 stores, supporting customers to grow sales, inspire shoppers, drive efficiency, reduce waste and improve work in-store. The three customer segments are retail food, branded good suppliers and non-food retail.

Ratos AB is the majority owner of HL Display.

For more information, please contact:
Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability
+46 70 300 35 38
katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

Anna Vilogorac, CFO & IR
+46 70 616 50 19
anna.vilogorac@ratos.com

About Ratos
Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed business group consisting of 14 companies across three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The Group operates mainly in the Nordic region, with net sales of SEK 32 billion and an adjusted EBITA of SEK 2.3 billion in 2024, and with a total workforce of around 10,900 employees. Ratos is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.