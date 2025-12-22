Ratos AB: Ratos company HL Display signes an agreement to acquire Deinzer Holding GmbH

HL Display has signed an agreement to acquire Deinzer Holding GmbH, a full-service provider of custom-made point-of-sale display solutions for retailers and brand suppliers. The acquisition will further strengthen HL's bespoke offer as well as its position as a leading supplier of in-store merchandising and communication solutions in Europe. The acquisition is the latest step in the company's accelerated growth journey.

Founded in 1966, Deinzer has established itself as a premium full-service provider of multi-material in-store display solutions for leading retailers and brands. Today, the company based in Langenfeld, Germany is generating an annual turnover of €30m. Having shaped visibility at the point of sales for decades, Deinzer and its team of 180 employees have built a reputation for high quality custom design and production as well as strong customer relationships.

"I am excited to announce our intention to acquire Deinzer. The company is appreciated by its customers for their bespoke design and production capabilities, which makes them a great complement to our own portfolio of tailor-made and standard solutions. With this acquisition we will be able to create a hub for a custom-made, multi-material permanent display offer, supporting our customers in Germany and Central Europe.I am looking forward for the Deinzer team to join HL Display," says Björn Borgman, CEO, HL Display.

The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by competition authorities, which is expected to be obtained during the first quarter of 2026.

About HL Display

HL is a leader in in-store merchandising and communication solutions, helping customers to create a better shopping in-store experience for shoppers and personnel. Founded in 1954, HL today is present in more than 70 countries and solutions can be found in 350,000 stores, supporting customers to grow sales, inspire shoppers, drive efficiency, reduce waste and improve work in-store. The three customer segments are retail food, branded good suppliers and non-food retail.

Ratos AB is the majority owner of HL Display.

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed business group consisting of 14 companies across three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The Group operates mainly in the Nordic region, with net sales of SEK 32 billion and an adjusted EBITA of SEK 2.3 billion in 2024, and with a total workforce of around 10,900 employees. Ratos is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger.