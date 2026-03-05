Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
WKN: 882286 | ISIN: SE0000111940 | Ticker-Symbol: RAZB
Frankfurt
05.03.26 | 08:08
05.03.2026 10:00 Uhr
Ratos AB: Ratos company HL Display completes the acquisition of Deinzer Holding GmbH

Ratos announced December 22, 2025, that HL Display signed an agreement to acquire Deinzer

Holding GmbH a full-service provider of custom-made point-of-sale display solutions for retailers and brand suppliers.

The add-on acquisition is completed as of, March 2, after customary regulatory approval and other conditions were met. The acquisition will further strengthen HL Display's bespoke offer as well as its position as a leading supplier of in-store merchandising and communication solutions in Europe and is the latest step in the company's accelerated growth journey.

Having shaped visibility at the point of sales for decades, Deinzer and its team of 180 employees have built a reputation for high quality custom design and production as well as strong customer relationships.

As of March 2, Deinzer will be reported in HL Display's financials. Deinzer had 30 MEUR turnover and an adjusted EBITA margin of 10% in 2025. Transaction costs amounting to 0.8 MEUR will impact the numbers for the first quarter 2026.

About HL Display
HL is a leader in in-store merchandising and communication solutions, helping customers to create a better shopping in-store experience for shoppers and personnel. Founded in 1954 and today present in more than 70 countries and solutions can be found in 350,000 stores. The company supports its customers to grow sales, inspire shoppers, drive efficiency, reduce waste and improve work in-store. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and sales offices in 24 countries covering 40 markets as well as distribution partners covering the remaining markets globally. HL Display has 1,500 employees and net sales of SEK 3,000m (2025).

Ratos is the majority owner of HL Display.

For more information, please contact:
Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability
+46 70 300 35 38
katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

Anna Vilogorac, CFO & IR
+46 70 616 50 19
anna.vilogorac@ratos.com

About Ratos
Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed business group consisting of 14 companies across three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The Group operates mainly in the Nordic region, with net sales of SEK 19 billion and an adjusted EBITA of SEK 1.9 billion in 2025, and with a total workforce of around 9,100 employees. Ratos is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
