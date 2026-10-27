Ratos AB: Klas Elmberg appointed Chairman of Speed Group

Klas Elmberg has been appointed Chairman of Speed Group, a Ratos portfolio company. He will assume the position as of 27 October 2026.

"We are pleased to welcome Klas Elmberg as Chairman of Speed. Klas brings extensive experience in operational excellence and strong financial acumen, gained through executive roles as current CEO of Eltel Sverige and earlier at Ocab and Coor Service Management. His background in decentralized organizations and track record of working closely with financial owners will be a great asset to Speed," says Gustaf Salford, CEO of Ratos.

"I am honored by the confidence placed in me to serve as Chairman and look forward to working closely with the Board and the management team to take the business to the next level and unlock its full potential," says Klas Elmberg.

About Speed Group

Speed Group is one of the Nordic region's leading third-party logistics (3PL) providers, offering solutions for complex logistics and transportation management. Speed Group reported net sales of SEK 926m and adjusted EBITA of SEK 13m in 2025. The company is headquartered in Borås, Sweden, and is led by acting CEO Per Jonasson.

Ratos holds a 70% ownership stake.

For more information, please contact:

Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability

+46 70 300 35 38, katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed investment company focused on long-term, active ownership. It holds majority and minority stakes in Nordic companies. In 2025, net sales totalled SEK 19 billion and adjusted EBITA SEK 1.9 billion. Ratos has approximately 9,100 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

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Klas Elmberg