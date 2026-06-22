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WKN: 882286 | ISIN: SE0000111940 | Ticker-Symbol: RAZB
Frankfurt
22.06.26 | 08:12
2,962 Euro
+0,20 % +0,006
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2,9742,98410:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.06.2026 09:00 Uhr
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Ratos AB: Ratos company HL Display has signed to acquire UFO Display Solutions

HL Display has signed an agreement to acquire UFO Plastics and Displays Pty Ltd ("UFO Display Solutions"), an Australian full-service provider of multi-material point-of-sale display solutions for brand suppliers and retailers. The acquisition will expand HL's footprint in Australia, further strengthening its position as a leading supplier for in-store merchandising and communication solutions. Executing value-creating add-on acquisitions in platform companies is a key focus area of Ratos' 2030 strategy.

"HL Display's acquisition of UFO Display Solutions is a strong example of how we combine an increased pace of M&A with disciplined capital allocation, focusing on attractive multiples, high earnings quality and value creation in line with the Ratos' 2030 strategy. This marks the second add-on acquisition by HL Display in 2026," says Gustaf Salford, CEO of Ratos.

"I am pleased to announce the acquisition of UFO Display Solutions. With its strong customer base and complementary offering, the company is an excellent fit for HL in Australia. UFO's capabilities in Melbourne will complement our team in Sydney, enabling us to deliver both standard and tailored solutions that enhance in-store execution and support our customers' growth. I am delighted to welcome the UFO team to HL," says Jonas Magnusson, CEO of HL Display.

Founded 26 years ago, UFO Display Solutions has established itself as a leading supplier of point-of-sale display solutions, combining custom design and multi-material production capabilities with outstanding service. Located in Melbourne, the team is well-regarded for their high-quality solutions, and trusted relationships with their customer base of brand suppliers and retailers over the years. The company has annual revenues of approximately SEK 100m with profitability margin accretive to HL Display.

The acquisition is anticipated to close on 1 July 2026.

About HL Display
HL Display is a leader in in-store merchandising and communication solutions, helping customers to create a better shopping in-store experience for shoppers and personnel. Founded in 1954 and today present in more than 70 countries and their solutions can be found in 350,000 stores. The company supports its customers to grow sales, inspire shoppers, drive efficiency, reduce waste and improve work in-store. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and sales offices in 24 countries covering 40 markets as well as distribution partners covering the remaining markets globally. HL Display has 1,500 employees and net sales of SEK 3,000m (2025).

Ratos holds a 98 percent ownership stake in HL Display.

For more information, please contact:
Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability
+46 70 300 35 38
katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

Anna Vilogorac, CFO & IR
+46 70 616 50 19
anna.vilogorac@ratos.com

About Ratos
Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed investment company focused on long-term, active ownership. It holds majority and minority stakes in Nordic companies. In 2025, net sales totalled SEK 19 billion and adjusted EBITA SEK 1.9 billion. Ratos has approximately 9,100 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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