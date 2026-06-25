Ratos AB: Lisa Åberg appointed Chairman of Aleido

Lisa Åberg has been appointed Chairman of the Ratos company Aleido and will assume the position 1 July, 2026. She succeeds current Chairman Oscar Tydén.

"Lisa is a seasoned board professional and senior advisor with 25+ years of experience from McKinsey and brings broad sector expertise and a strong track record in guiding companies through digital and AI-driven transformation. Her experience in defining and implementing both organic and acquired growth strategies in advanced industries and PE-backed environments will be a great asset for Aleido and Ratos as an active, long-term owner, and is a strong fit given Aleido's strategic shift towards a solution-based offering with its AI-native platform," says Gustaf Salford, CEO of Ratos.

"Aleido sits at the intersection of several of the most important trends shaping industry today: increasing product complexity, digitalization, AI and the growing importance of aftermarket services. I am excited to join the company as Chairman and look forward to working with the Board and management team to support Aleido's continued growth and development," says Lisa Åberg.

About Aleido

Aleido is a leader in information lifecycle solutions, bridging the gap between technology and people. With AI-powered platforms, domain expertise, and global multi-site delivery capacity, we help our customers transform technical information into higher uptime, aftermarket revenue growth, and better user experiences. Customers operate in several sectors, such as automotive, telecom, industry and defense.

Aleido has offices in Sweden, Germany, Hungary, UK, China and India.

Aleido reported net sales of SEK 703m and adjusted EBITA of SEK 77m in 2025. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and is led by CEO Anna-Karin Flöjt. Ratos holds a 100% ownership stake.

For more information, please contact:

Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability

+46 70 300 35 38, katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed investment company focused on long-term, active ownership. It holds majority and minority stakes in Nordic companies. In 2025, net sales totalled SEK 19 billion and adjusted EBITA SEK 1.9 billion. Ratos has approximately 9,100 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Image Attachments

Lisa Åberg